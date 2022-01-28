https://sputniknews.com/20220128/denmark-recalls-its-unwelcome-military-forces-from-mali-after-merely-a-week-1092569334.html

Denmark Recalls Its 'Unwelcome' Military Forces From Mali After Merely a Week

The departure of the Danish soldiers following insistent calls from the Malian authorities may complicate further deployments of French-led forces in the West... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

The entire Danish force in Mali has been called home, the Scandinavian country's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has announced. The decision has been made after a debate un the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Danish TV2 reported.The Danish force of 105 people, including special operations soldiers from the Jaeger Corps, a surgical team and support personnel, arrived on 18 January to participate in the multinational anti-terrorist Task Force Takuba, led by France. Shortly after their arrival, Mali's transitional government announced that they were no longer welcome, despite having first established their presence back in 2012.According to the Malian military, Denmark had not consulted with the government about the deployment of the soldiers and had not followed the protocols that apply. Subsequently, both the Socialist People's Party and the Danish People's Party demanded that Denmark leave the country, despite previously backing the mission.France and 14 other European countries persuaded the Malian authorities to allow the Danish special forces to remain in the country, but to no avail.Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen said that despite the decision to call home the soldiers, it will take some time before the Danish contribution will be completely withdrawn from the West African country. Danish Foreign Minister Kofod called the situation in Mali “fluid” and emphasised that the Danish forces had arrived on a formal invitation.“We will continue our close cooperation with our European allies, led by France, to continue to put pressure on the coup plotters, regain democracy and create security for the people of Mali,” Kofod said, adding that Denmark has been thrown out like a “piece in a dirty political game”.Over the past decade, Mali, a troubled francophone nation in West Africa with one of the highest fertility rates in the world, saw an armed conflict with Touareg rebels, who declared the secession of a new state, followed by a subsequent French military operation, as well as two armed coups over the past two years.Following the second coup in 2021, a general election in February 2022 was proclaimed, only to be postponed for five years due to the volatile security situation in the country. Denmark became a vocal critic of this measure and even spoke of sanctions against the transitional government in Mali, which Kofod ventured was one of the reasons behind Mali's sudden opposition to the Danish presence.The Danish withdrawal comes after Sweden confirmed earlier this month that it would leave Mali in March. The decision to ask Denmark to leave is likely to impact future deployments, as Norway, Hungary, Portugal, Romania and Lithuania are also slated set to send troops later this year as part of the France-led force.

