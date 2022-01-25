https://sputniknews.com/20220125/swapped-bus-for-bugatti-georgina-rodriguez-sheds-light-on-how-cristiano-ronaldo-changed-her-life-1092503285.html

Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who grew-up in a two-room apartment in Spain, has revealed that it was difficult to get accustomed to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's luxurious lifestyle initially. The Spanish-Argentine lingerie model, who has nearly 30 million followers on Instagram, is set to disclose many secrets of her life in an upcoming documentary, titled 'I Am Georgina', which will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, her 28th birthday. According to British tabloid newspaper The Sun, due to her modest life, Rodriguez had hardly ever travelled in expensive cars, as she could only afford a bus ride to her office and back home and this is why it took her a lot of time to get used to Ronaldo's range of luxury cars."I'd get there on the bus and leave in a Bugatti," Georgina said while describing how she felt when Ronaldo came to pick her up from the Gucci store where she worked as a sales assistant. "I went from selling luxury items to wearing them on the red carpet. I have millions of followers and I'm the woman of the most-followed man in the world." Rodriguez also claimed that right at the start of their relationship, she got lost in Ronaldo's $6.5 million home several times. In fact, during her first visit to CR7's ultra-modern mansion, it took her more than 30 minutes to find a way out of the kitchen and get back to the living room."The first time I went to Cristiano's house I'd get lost every time I went to the kitchen for water. Sometimes it would take me half an hour to get back from the living room because I didn't know the way. It was so big," she explained. "Since I was a kid, I'd been used to living in small apartments. After half a year, I got to know where everything was," Rodriguez concluded. Though Rodriguez has often spoken about her frugal life in Spain and how she has remained grounded even after her relationship with Ronaldo, her uncle Jesus Hernandez, recently slammed her and branded her as an "evil woman" for shutting out her family.

