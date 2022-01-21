https://sputniknews.com/20220121/cristiano-ronaldos-man-utd-future-up-in-the-air-as-english-giants-plan-25-percent-cut-to-salary-1092431345.html

Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd Future Up in the Air as English Giants Plan 25 Percent Cut To Salary

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo could see his $540,000-a-week pay slashed by as much as 25 percent during the 2022-23 season if his current employers, Manchester United, fail to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League, a US publication, The Athletic, has reported. The legendary footballer rejoined United last summer for his second spell at Old Trafford, but the club's disappointing run has left them out of contention in the Premier League. The Red Devils at present occupy seventh spot in the table with 35 points.Time is running out for United and they need to shore things up quickly if they want to qualify for Europe's premier club tournament as only the top four from the English league feature in the prestigious competition.Right now, West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal - all sit above Manchester United in the Premier League with 37, 36 and 35 points respectively. But both Spurs and the Gunners have played two matches and one game less than the Red Devils and that's why the Manchester-based players need to step on it if they wish to win the war for Champions League glory.Meanwhile, CR7 has scored 14 goals in all competitions for the 20-time English champions. But his continuing shenanigans on the field, including a recent angry outburst aimed at interim manager Ralf Rangnick, have taken the gloss off his sparkling performance in England.With the Euro 2016 winner already unhappy in the United Kingdom, the club's reported decision to force the issue on his salary could have a bearing on his future with the club.If United does implement its proposal, Ronaldo's wage could even dip below the $400,000-a-week mark, the lowest the ex-Real Madrid forward has received in some years. In fact, it could trigger another round of run-ins between the player and United's top brass, possibly hastening his departure from the club.Both United and Ronaldo will be back in action on Saturday as they face fourth-placed West Ham in a crucial Premier League match - a win for the Red Devils would reignite their Champions League qualification hopes.United won their last game against Brentford on Wednesday.

