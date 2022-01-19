https://sputniknews.com/20220119/cristiano-ronaldos-issues-ultimatum-to-man-utd-qualify-for-champions-league-or-else-im-off-1092368081.html

Cristiano Ronaldo's Issues Ultimatum to Man Utd: 'Qualify for Champions League or Else I'm Off'

Cristiano Ronaldo's Issues Ultimatum to Man Utd: 'Qualify for Champions League or Else I'm Off'

Only last week, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he wasn't happy at Old Trafford. The legendary footballer has been left frustrated with Man United's poor run... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-19T12:55+0000

2022-01-19T12:55+0000

2022-01-19T12:55+0000

football

football

sport

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

english premier league

alex ferguson

sputnik

premier league

contract

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092368368_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d51e8a49131313bc38bb62334277da5.jpg

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner CR7 has issued an ultimatum to his current employers, Manchester United, making it clear to the top brass that he will leave the club before the start of the next season if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo's representatives, including his agent Jorge Mendes, recently held discussions with Richard Arnold, United's incoming CEO, who is set to take over the reins from Ed Woodward next month.Ronaldo's biggest worry at United is how rudderless the club has become in recent years, especially after the departure of his one-time mentor, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo, who will turn 37 in February, has made no secret of his desire to keep playing for the next five years and is committed to finishing his career with a record haul of silverware.But the way things are going at United at the moment, any silverware seems a long way off. CR7 had a highly successful six-year first spell with United from 2003 to 2009 during which he powered the club to three Premier League titles and a Champions League.The ex-Real Madrid frontman returned to the 20-time English champions in September after signing a two-year deal, believing the club had a promoting squad but they are struggling to gel. Ronaldo also claimed that the club's young group wasn't listening to the advice of senior players like him, highlighting a growing rift within the Red Devils camp. United are currently languishing in seventh spot in the Premier League with 32 points and have only tasted success in three of their last seven matches.Ralf Rangnick's men are 24 points shy of defending champions Man City, who occupy the top with 56 right now.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, alex ferguson, sputnik, premier league, contract, deal, sport, sport, trophy, struggle, football club, football team, footballer, football legend, champions league, football star, premier league, titles, uefa champions league