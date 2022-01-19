https://sputniknews.com/20220119/cristiano-ronaldos-issues-ultimatum-to-man-utd-qualify-for-champions-league-or-else-im-off-1092368081.html
Cristiano Ronaldo's Issues Ultimatum to Man Utd: 'Qualify for Champions League or Else I'm Off'
Cristiano Ronaldo's Issues Ultimatum to Man Utd: 'Qualify for Champions League or Else I'm Off'
Only last week, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he wasn't happy at Old Trafford. The legendary footballer has been left frustrated with Man United's poor run... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T12:55+0000
2022-01-19T12:55+0000
2022-01-19T12:55+0000
football
football
sport
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
english premier league
alex ferguson
sputnik
premier league
contract
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092368368_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d51e8a49131313bc38bb62334277da5.jpg
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner CR7 has issued an ultimatum to his current employers, Manchester United, making it clear to the top brass that he will leave the club before the start of the next season if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo's representatives, including his agent Jorge Mendes, recently held discussions with Richard Arnold, United's incoming CEO, who is set to take over the reins from Ed Woodward next month.Ronaldo's biggest worry at United is how rudderless the club has become in recent years, especially after the departure of his one-time mentor, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo, who will turn 37 in February, has made no secret of his desire to keep playing for the next five years and is committed to finishing his career with a record haul of silverware.But the way things are going at United at the moment, any silverware seems a long way off. CR7 had a highly successful six-year first spell with United from 2003 to 2009 during which he powered the club to three Premier League titles and a Champions League.The ex-Real Madrid frontman returned to the 20-time English champions in September after signing a two-year deal, believing the club had a promoting squad but they are struggling to gel. Ronaldo also claimed that the club's young group wasn't listening to the advice of senior players like him, highlighting a growing rift within the Red Devils camp. United are currently languishing in seventh spot in the Premier League with 32 points and have only tasted success in three of their last seven matches.Ralf Rangnick's men are 24 points shy of defending champions Man City, who occupy the top with 56 right now.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092368368_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d458ea74083aebf555a50dca4922a46.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
football, football, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, alex ferguson, sputnik, premier league, contract, deal, sport, sport, trophy, struggle, football club, football team, footballer, football legend, champions league, football star, premier league, titles, uefa champions league
Cristiano Ronaldo's Issues Ultimatum to Man Utd: 'Qualify for Champions League or Else I'm Off'
Only last week, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he wasn't happy at Old Trafford. The legendary footballer has been left frustrated with Man United's poor run of results and the lack of a winning mentality among the club's younger players.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner CR
7 has issued an ultimatum to his current employers, Manchester United, making it clear to the top brass that he will leave the club before the start of the next season if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo's representatives, including his agent Jorge Mendes
, recently held discussions with Richard Arnold, United's incoming CEO, who is set to take over the reins from Ed Woodward next month.
Ronaldo's biggest worry at United is how rudderless the club has become in recent years, especially after the departure of his one-time mentor, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.
Ronaldo, who will turn 37 in February, has made no secret of his desire to keep playing for the next five years and is committed to finishing his career with a record haul of silverware.
But the way things are going at United at the moment, any silverware seems a long way off.
CR7 had a highly successful six-year first spell with United from 2003 to 2009 during which he powered the club to three Premier League titles and a Champions League.
The ex-Real Madrid frontman returned to the 20-time English champions in September after signing a two-year deal, believing the club had a promoting squad but they are struggling to gel.
Ronaldo also claimed that the club's young group wasn't listening to the advice of senior players like him, highlighting a growing rift within the Red Devils camp.
"I don't want to be here in the club to fight to be in sixth or seventh place. I am here to try to win, to compete. I believe if we change our mind we can achieve big things," Ronaldo told the British press last week.
United are currently languishing in seventh spot in the Premier League with 32 points and have only tasted success in three of their last seven matches.
Ralf Rangnick's men are 24 points shy of defending champions Man City, who occupy the top with 56 right now.