Tantrum Time: Cristiano Ronaldo Spits Gum & Throws Jacket After Coach Ralf Rangnick Subs Him – VIDEO

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo had a highly successful first spell with Man United from 2003 to 2009. But his second stint isn't going so well. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo was seen spitting gum before throwing his jacket on the ground as he fumed at Red Devils manager Ralf Rangnick after being subbed at Brentford on Wednesday night.He was hauled off in the 71st minute to make way for defender Harry Maguire.With United leading 2-0 at that stage of the game, Rangnick wanted to preserve his team's advantage, so he brought on defender Maguire to shore things up. While Ronaldo's anger was palpable, Rangnick's tactics eventually paid off as another substitute – Marcus Rashford – went on to score United's third and final goal, securing a 3-1 victory. Despite United's morale-boosting triumph, CR7 later questioned Rangnick's decision to take him off. The coach, however, brushed off the striker's ire. "I said, 'listen I have to take the decision in the interests of the team and the club," Rangnick explained to reporters what he told Ronaldo. "I told him that 'I understand you're still ambitious and you want to score yourself but maybe in a couple of years when you're a head coach you will hopefully take the same decision and be in the same role that I was after 75 minutes," Rangnick added.Even though Ronaldo's behaviour stole the limelight from United's performance, the win over Brentford gives the team three important points. Rangnick's men are now tied in sixth place with Arsenal on 35 points.United's next outing is against West Ham on Saturday. The Hammers currently occupy fourth spot in the table.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo had a highly successful first spell with Man United from 2003 to 2009. But his second stint isn't going so well.
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo
was seen spitting gum before throwing his jacket on the ground as he fumed at Red Devils manager Ralf Rangnick after being subbed at Brentford on Wednesday night.
He was hauled off in the 71st minute to make way for defender Harry Maguire
.
With United leading 2-0 at that stage of the game, Rangnick wanted to preserve his team's advantage, so he brought on defender Maguire to shore things up.
While Ronaldo's anger was palpable, Rangnick's tactics eventually paid off as another substitute – Marcus Rashford
– went on to score United's third and final goal, securing a 3-1 victory.
Despite United's morale-boosting triumph, CR7 later questioned Rangnick's decision to take him off. The coach, however, brushed off the striker's ire.
"He was asking me 'why me, why do you take me off?' Cristiano was not happy."
"I said, 'listen I have to take the decision in the interests of the team and the club," Rangnick explained to reporters what he told Ronaldo.
"I told him that 'I understand you're still ambitious and you want to score yourself but maybe in a couple of years when you're a head coach you will hopefully take the same decision and be in the same role that I was after 75 minutes," Rangnick added.
"I have no issues whatsoever with Cristiano. He came back from a little injury, didn't train for one and half weeks and being 2-0 up with 15 minutes to play, having players like Marcus, Anthony Martial why should I not make use of that and that's why I would always do it again in a situation like that," the former Schalke boss concluded.
Even though Ronaldo's behaviour stole the limelight from United's performance, the win over Brentford gives the team three important points. Rangnick's men are now tied in sixth place with Arsenal on 35 points.
United's next outing is against West Ham on Saturday. The Hammers currently occupy fourth spot in the table.