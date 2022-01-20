https://sputniknews.com/20220120/tantrum-time-cristiano-ronaldo-spits-gum--throws-jacket-after-coach-ralf-rangnick-subs-him--video-1092390562.html

Tantrum Time: Cristiano Ronaldo Spits Gum & Throws Jacket After Coach Ralf Rangnick Subs Him – VIDEO

Tantrum Time: Cristiano Ronaldo Spits Gum & Throws Jacket After Coach Ralf Rangnick Subs Him – VIDEO

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo had a highly successful first spell with Man United from 2003 to 2009. But his second stint isn't going so well. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-20T09:53+0000

2022-01-20T09:53+0000

2022-01-20T09:53+0000

football

football

sport

manchester united

arsenal

cristiano ronaldo

english premier league

premier league

sport

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092391867_0:30:945:562_1920x0_80_0_0_663e9772f4db3424b073391e88fc5d18.jpg

A furious Cristiano Ronaldo was seen spitting gum before throwing his jacket on the ground as he fumed at Red Devils manager Ralf Rangnick after being subbed at Brentford on Wednesday night.He was hauled off in the 71st minute to make way for defender Harry Maguire.With United leading 2-0 at that stage of the game, Rangnick wanted to preserve his team's advantage, so he brought on defender Maguire to shore things up. While Ronaldo's anger was palpable, Rangnick's tactics eventually paid off as another substitute – Marcus Rashford – went on to score United's third and final goal, securing a 3-1 victory. Despite United's morale-boosting triumph, CR7 later questioned Rangnick's decision to take him off. The coach, however, brushed off the striker's ire. "I said, 'listen I have to take the decision in the interests of the team and the club," Rangnick explained to reporters what he told Ronaldo. "I told him that 'I understand you're still ambitious and you want to score yourself but maybe in a couple of years when you're a head coach you will hopefully take the same decision and be in the same role that I was after 75 minutes," Rangnick added.Even though Ronaldo's behaviour stole the limelight from United's performance, the win over Brentford gives the team three important points. Rangnick's men are now tied in sixth place with Arsenal on 35 points.United's next outing is against West Ham on Saturday. The Hammers currently occupy fourth spot in the table.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, manchester united, arsenal, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, premier league, sport, sport, victory, goal, win, football club, football team, footballer, football legend, football star, premier league, triumph, rant, harry maguire, substitution, marcus rashford