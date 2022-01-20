https://sputniknews.com/20220120/ronaldo-does-himself-no-good-pundits-slam-cr7-for-his-angry-rant-at-ralf-rangnick-1092398638.html
Cristiano Ronaldo has been a live-wire for Man United since rejoining the iconic club for his second stint last summer. But his on-field antics haven't gone down well with a section of Red Devils' supporters, raising questions over the legendary footballer's behaviour.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo
was left fuming by Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick after the German coach decided to haul him off after 70 minutes against Brentford on Wednesday.
His full-blown rant against Rangnick, however, has earned him the ire of both pundits and former players, including ex-Ireland international Andy Townsend.
The ex-Chelsea
and Aston Villa midfielder not only disliked Ronaldo's attitude but also admitted that the Portugal skipper's frustration took him by "surprise."
"I'm surprised at Ronaldo, I really am. I think he should be better than that," Townsend told British media.
"It's not just about him; it is most of the time, but it shouldn't always be. It's about getting the job done, getting the three points," he added.
However, the BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty was much more scathing in his remarks, blaming Ronaldo's oversized ego.
"It is not the first time this season that Ronaldo's ego has appeared to override team considerations. Rangnick's explanation that he was conserving the 36-year-old for the games ahead was far more acceptable than his superstar's behaviour," McNulty wrote in his column for the globally admired publication.
McNulty labelled Ronaldo's shenanigans as a "needless exhibition" before declaring that at times it seems the ex-Juve forward feels that he's much bigger than the club itself.
"It was a needless exhibition by Ronaldo, who, for all his brilliance, still gives off the air of a player and personality who almost thinks he is bigger than Manchester United
," he added.
"Ronaldo does himself no good with such antics - especially when the manager's change worked so successfully," the BBC journalist concluded.