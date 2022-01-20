https://sputniknews.com/20220120/ronaldo-does-himself-no-good-pundits-slam-cr7-for-his-angry-rant-at-ralf-rangnick-1092398638.html

'Ronaldo Does Himself No Good': Pundits Slam CR7 for His Angry Rant at Ralf Rangnick

'Ronaldo Does Himself No Good': Pundits Slam CR7 for His Angry Rant at Ralf Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a live-wire for Man United since rejoining the iconic club for his second stint last summer. But his on-field antics haven't gone...

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming by Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick after the German coach decided to haul him off after 70 minutes against Brentford on Wednesday.His full-blown rant against Rangnick, however, has earned him the ire of both pundits and former players, including ex-Ireland international Andy Townsend.The ex-Chelsea and Aston Villa midfielder not only disliked Ronaldo's attitude but also admitted that the Portugal skipper's frustration took him by "surprise.""I'm surprised at Ronaldo, I really am. I think he should be better than that," Townsend told British media. "It's not just about him; it is most of the time, but it shouldn't always be. It's about getting the job done, getting the three points," he added. However, the BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty was much more scathing in his remarks, blaming Ronaldo's oversized ego.McNulty labelled Ronaldo's shenanigans as a "needless exhibition" before declaring that at times it seems the ex-Juve forward feels that he's much bigger than the club itself."It was a needless exhibition by Ronaldo, who, for all his brilliance, still gives off the air of a player and personality who almost thinks he is bigger than Manchester United," he added.

