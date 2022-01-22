https://sputniknews.com/20220122/clueless-about-football-georgina-rodrguez-opens-up-about-life-with-ronaldo-1092453307.html
Clueless About Football: Georgina Rodríguez Opens Up About Life With Ronaldo
Georgina Rodríguez in a recent interview with El Pais, shared about the routine of the star power couple. The 27-year-old girlfriend of the world-famous Manchester United striker confessed that she is clueless about football because, growing up, she was never interested in the sport. Rodríguez insists she and her celebrity boyfriend spend their time chatting about their children’s upbringings, as well as travel and business plans rather than Ronaldo's football career. The woman, who went from Gucci shop assistant to an international star, about whom Netflix made the biopic 'I Am Georgina', scheduled to premier on January 27, noted that, “the truth is, football never interested me when I was a child.""Ballet and going to the countryside was what interested me," Rodríguez added. "[Football] began to interest me because I’m interested in what my partner does but I’m not a football lover and the truth is that at home we don’t speak about football because I haven’t got a clue."Rodriguez met Ronaldo in 2016, while the former was working as a shop sales assistant at a Gucci boutique. She gave birth to their daughter, Alana Martina, in 2017, and is now expecting twins, as Ronaldo announced in his Instagram account in October 2021.
