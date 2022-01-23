'Evil Woman': Uncle of Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Claims She Abandoned Her Family

Registration was successful!
Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium
Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo and Spanish-Argentine lingerie model Georgina Rodriguez met in a Madrid shop in 2016 and have been in a relationship since...
13:08 GMT 23.01.2022
Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo and Spanish-Argentine lingerie model Georgina Rodriguez met in a Madrid shop in 2016 and have been in a relationship since. The couple are parents to a three-year-old daughter and are now expecting twins, with the Man United ace confirming the news in October of last year.
Georgina Rodriguez's uncle, Jesus Hernandez, has labelled the 28-year-old girlfriend of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo an "evil woman" for "abandoning" her family.

Hernandez also claimed that he raised her as a child after her father was arrested and later sent to jail over a failed attempt to smuggle cocaine into Spain.

But Georgina has since then severed all ties with him and his family, and has even changed her phone numbers to avoid any kind of contact with him.

"She may feel ashamed of us and consider she's better than us because we don't live with her luxury. I've never asked her for anything. She has only rung once or twice since I found out she was dating Ronaldo", Hernandez told Spanish TV.

He added: "I've written on Cristiano's Facebook, 'You've got the most evil woman at your side' and 'if you want to know, contact me, I will tell you'".

Meanwhile, Georgina's half-sister Patricia Rodriguez, is also upset with her because the legendary footballer's partner purportedly refused to entertain her plea to get Ronaldo's autograph on a shirt for her son.

"When it was my son's birthday, I asked if she could ask Cristiano to sign a shirt for my boy and she said 'No' — she wasn't going to bother him as he was on holiday", Patricia said while recalling the incident.

After her father Jorge's arrest in a drug smuggling plot, Georgina was raised by her uncle Jesus and mother Ana Maria Hernandez in Spain.

She went on to become a ballet dancer before studying English and other foreign languages in London. Georgina later worked as a nanny in the city of Bristol situated in southwestern England.

Yet, as fate would have it, she came back to Spain and began a career in modelling alongside working at a Gucci store where Ronaldo, who was playing for Real Madrid at that point in time, came to shop.

Flames between the two ignited there and the rest as they say is history.
