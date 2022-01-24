https://sputniknews.com/20220124/top-eu-stock-indexes-drop-by-around-3-1092486078.html

US, European Stock Markets Tumble at Opening As Tensions Rise Around Ukraine

European and American markets have recently been under pressure from unprecedentedly high inflation which aroused fears that central banks will adopt stricter... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

American stock markets had a rough start on Monday as they plummeted between 2 and 2.6 percent in the opening hour alone.EU Stock Markets Fall TooEuropean stock markets have slid by around 3 percent during day trading. Germany's DAX index dropped from 15,604 points at the market's close on Friday to 15,130, or 3.02 percent. France's CAC-40 benchmark index lost 3.03 percent compared with its close on 21 January. Both indexes started the day with a bullish rise, but eventually turned tail to a more bearish trend.Switzerland's stock market index showed a gradual decline, down 2.94 percent in six hours since the market's opening today. London's FTSE100 Index fared slightly better than its peers, losing only 2.27 percent as of 15:00 GMT.The pan-European index Euronext 100 suffered, plunging 3.28 percent by 15:00 GMT as well.

