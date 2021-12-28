Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/us-stocks-drift-to-lower-close-pausing-santa-claus-rally-1091870959.html
US Stocks Drift to Lower Close, Pausing ‘Santa Claus Rally’
US Stocks Drift to Lower Close, Pausing ‘Santa Claus Rally’
US stocks drifted to a broadly lower close on Tuesday, in a pause to the so-called "Santa Claus rally," despite an early record high for the key S&P 500 index.
2021-12-28T23:10+0000
2021-12-28T23:10+0000
business
us
dow jones index
wall street
us stocks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091870919_0:321:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ef205aa90c97fd73ec8ae8d70b14fa4.jpg
Wall Street has risen in the past four sessions, with gains all round for the S&amp;P 500 as well as the two other major US equity indexes - the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Many had taken to calling it the Santa Claus rally that typically starts around Christmas and lasts through the year-end.While Tuesday’s broad dip did not necessarily mean the uptrend was broken, it reinforced another year-end occurrence common in stock markets: higher volatility amid lighter volume, as many traders took off for their Christmas and New Year holidays.The S&amp;P 500, which lists the top 500 US stocks, closed the day down 0.1% at 4,786, after setting an all-time peak of 4,807 right after the start of the trading session. For the year, the S&amp;P 500 is up 27%.Nasdaq, which groups major technology names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, slid 0.6% to settle at 15,781. Year-to-date, the Nasdaq is up 22%.The blue-chip Dow, which lists a wide variety of stocks from leisure to banking and agriculture, was the only gainer of the day among the three Wall Street indexes. It rose 0.3% to settle at 36,398. For the year, the Dow is up 19%.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091870919_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65d3ededfc12849e4cdde6777dbfab1a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, us, dow jones index, wall street, us stocks

US Stocks Drift to Lower Close, Pausing ‘Santa Claus Rally’

23:10 GMT 28.12.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLYA trader works on the trading floor on the last day of trading before Christmas at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 23, 2021.
A trader works on the trading floor on the last day of trading before Christmas at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US stocks drifted to a broadly lower close on Tuesday, in a pause to the so-called "Santa Claus rally," despite an early record high for the key S&P 500 index.
Wall Street has risen in the past four sessions, with gains all round for the S&P 500 as well as the two other major US equity indexes - the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Many had taken to calling it the Santa Claus rally that typically starts around Christmas and lasts through the year-end.
While Tuesday’s broad dip did not necessarily mean the uptrend was broken, it reinforced another year-end occurrence common in stock markets: higher volatility amid lighter volume, as many traders took off for their Christmas and New Year holidays.
The S&P 500, which lists the top 500 US stocks, closed the day down 0.1% at 4,786, after setting an all-time peak of 4,807 right after the start of the trading session. For the year, the S&P 500 is up 27%.
Nasdaq, which groups major technology names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, slid 0.6% to settle at 15,781. Year-to-date, the Nasdaq is up 22%.
The blue-chip Dow, which lists a wide variety of stocks from leisure to banking and agriculture, was the only gainer of the day among the three Wall Street indexes. It rose 0.3% to settle at 36,398. For the year, the Dow is up 19%.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
YesterdayAlmost 40 Dead in Gold Mine Collapse in Southern Sudan
YesterdayHeavy Rainfall in South Africa Causes Floods in Pretoria, Johannesburg - Reports
YesterdayCBP Deletes Tweet About Arrest of Alleged Terrorist Over 'Sensitive Information' - Report
YesterdayUS Stocks Drift to Lower Close, Pausing ‘Santa Claus Rally’
YesterdayBiden Says 'We'll See' When Asked If He Would Meet With Putin on Jan 10
YesterdayUS State Dept. Threatens Intervention in Somalia After Farmaajo Fires PM Roble Ahead of Elections
YesterdayCrappy New Year! Nightclubs 'Slaughtered' as 'Grinch' Sturgeon Says Hogma-Nae to NYE
YesterdayPentagon Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Surge in US Capital
YesterdayBiden’s Approval Rating Stays Lower Than That of Harris, as She Loses Favorability, Poll Shows
Yesterday1:0: Omicron Defeats Delta With Increased Immune Response, Study Shows
YesterdayAustin Directs US Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Truman Stay in Mediterranean to Reassure Allies
YesterdayUS Says 'Too Soon to Tell' If Iran Returned to JCPOA Talks With More Constructive Approach
YesterdayRussia Considers Mali Gov’t. as Legitimate, Cooperation as Positive, Diplomat Says
YesterdayOmicron Caused 58.6% of COVID-19 Infections in US Last Week
YesterdayCOVID-19 Detected on 89 Cruise Ships in US Waters, Sparking CDC Investigations
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Didn't Engage in Combat With IDF Jets, as Russian Plane Was Landing at Hmeimim
YesterdayBeijing Urges ‘Prompt Measures’ By US to Keep Elon Musk’s Satellites Away From Space Station
YesterdayDirector of Hit TV Series 'Squid Game' Comments on Season Two
YesterdayTVXQ's Changmin to Comeback With New Release
YesterdayNetizens Cry 'New Segregation' Over Video of Cops Arresting Anti-Vaxxers 'Storming' Burger King