Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation Near London High Court as Appeal Hearing in Assange Extradition to US Case Takes Place
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/nato-sends-additional-ships-fighter-jets-to-eastern-europe-amid-ukraine-tensions-1092478617.html
NATO Sends Additional Ships, Fighter Jets to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tensions
NATO Sends Additional Ships, Fighter Jets to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tensions
The Pentagon previously proposed that US President Joe Biden deploy an additional 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe. The proposed deployment did not affect... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T09:22+0000
2022-01-24T09:35+0000
nato
europe
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
NATO has announced that it is putting its troops on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to the sites of the alliance's deployment in Eastern Europe. According to the bloc's statement the move was prompted by Russia's allegedly continuing "military build-up in and around Ukraine".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, europe, russia

NATO Sends Additional Ships, Fighter Jets to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tensions

09:22 GMT 24.01.2022 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 24.01.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The Pentagon previously proposed that US President Joe Biden deploy an additional 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe. The proposed deployment did not affect Ukraine, which Washington claims is facing the threat of a Russian "invasion". Moscow has repeatedly rejected these allegations.
NATO has announced that it is putting its troops on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to the sites of the alliance's deployment in Eastern Europe. According to the bloc's statement the move was prompted by Russia's allegedly continuing "military build-up in and around Ukraine".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese