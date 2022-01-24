https://sputniknews.com/20220124/nato-sends-additional-ships-fighter-jets-to-eastern-europe-amid-ukraine-tensions-1092478617.html

NATO Sends Additional Ships, Fighter Jets to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tensions

The Pentagon previously proposed that US President Joe Biden deploy an additional 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe. The proposed deployment did not affect... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

NATO has announced that it is putting its troops on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to the sites of the alliance's deployment in Eastern Europe. According to the bloc's statement the move was prompted by Russia's allegedly continuing "military build-up in and around Ukraine".

