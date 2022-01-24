NATO Sends Additional Ships, Fighter Jets to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tensions

NATO has announced that it is putting its troops on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to the sites of the alliance's deployment in Eastern Europe. According to the bloc's statement the move was prompted by Russia's allegedly continuing "military build-up in and around Ukraine".
The Pentagon previously proposed that US President Joe Biden deploy an additional 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe. The proposed deployment did not affect Ukraine, which Washington claims is facing the threat of a Russian "invasion". Moscow has repeatedly rejected these allegations.
NATO has announced that it is putting its troops on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to the sites of the alliance's deployment in Eastern Europe. According to the bloc's statement the move was prompted by Russia's allegedly continuing "military build-up in and around Ukraine".