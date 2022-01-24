https://sputniknews.com/20220124/karim-benzema-suffers-injury-in-elche-game-1092484571.html

Karim Benzema Suffers Injury in Elche Game

Karim Benzema Suffers Injury in Elche Game

Real Madrid have found themselves in a precarious position after leading the race for the La Liga title. Los Blancos had been eight points clear on top but now...

It wasn't an ideal Sunday for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, as his team took home only one point from their game against Elche, with the match ending in a disappointing 2-2 draw for the 34-time Spanish champions. What's worse, the Frenchman picked up an injury.Benzema's tragedy came in the second half as he was seen holding his leg in the 58th minute before Real boss Carlo Ancelotti decided to substitute him for Luka Jovic.The state of the France international's injury is still unknown but Spanish sports outlet Marca has said that it could be a "damaged hamstring".Moreover, the publication claimed that Benzema's absence from the Santiago Bernabeu was more of a precautionary measure as he is not expected to stay out of action for a long period - though missing a few games hasn't been ruled out.To add insult to injury, worse news was to come Benzema's way during the weekend. While Real's match with Elche was in progress, Spanish media claimed that the 34-year-old footballer’s house had been ransacked by thieves.Reportedly the robbers took advantage of the fact that his house was empty at the time. Benzema's mansion is in the San Sebastian de los Reyes area of the Spanish capital.

