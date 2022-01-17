https://sputniknews.com/20220117/real-madrid-boss-carlo-ancelotti-makes-history-being-first-italian-coach-to-win-spanish-super-cup-1092310627.html

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup

Regarded as one of the most successful managers of all-time, Carlo Ancelotti is one of only three managers to have completed a hat-trick of UEFA Champions... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

Carlo Ancelotti made history on Sunday, as he became the first Italian manager ever to claim the Spanish Super Cup crown after the current La Liga leaders Real Madrid secured a convincing 2-0 triumph over Bilbao's Athletic Club.Los Blancos were in control of the game right from the start, dominating proceedings in almost all departments, but nevertheless failed to get on the scoreboard for more than half an hour.However, it was 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric who broke the deadlock with a 38th minute stunning strike, as he curled the ball into the top right corner to give Madrid a 1-0 lead.Early in the second half, Karim Benzema made it 2-0 for the former 13-time Champions League winners as he produced a moment of brilliance in the 52nd minute.From there on, Madrid kept up the pressure on their rivals, never allowing them to make any kind of dent in their defensive line-up, eventually lifting their fifth trophy under Ancelotti.The ex-Chelsea and Juventus manager's four previous trophies with Madrid came in 2014 when he powered them to Copa del Rey, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles - all in the same year.Ancelotti was named Madrid's manager for the second time at the start of the 2021-22 season and has immediately delivered for the iconic club.At present, Real are on top in the Spanish league, with 49 points followed by Seville in second place with 44.Ancelotti's men are also in contention in the Champions League, where they will take on French behemoth Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a place in the quarters next month.

