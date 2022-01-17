Registration was successful!
International
Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup
Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup
Regarded as one of the most successful managers of all-time, Carlo Ancelotti is one of only three managers to have completed a hat-trick of UEFA Champions... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
Carlo Ancelotti made history on Sunday, as he became the first Italian manager ever to claim the Spanish Super Cup crown after the current La Liga leaders Real Madrid secured a convincing 2-0 triumph over Bilbao's Athletic Club.Los Blancos were in control of the game right from the start, dominating proceedings in almost all departments, but nevertheless failed to get on the scoreboard for more than half an hour.However, it was 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric who broke the deadlock with a 38th minute stunning strike, as he curled the ball into the top right corner to give Madrid a 1-0 lead.Early in the second half, Karim Benzema made it 2-0 for the former 13-time Champions League winners as he produced a moment of brilliance in the 52nd minute.From there on, Madrid kept up the pressure on their rivals, never allowing them to make any kind of dent in their defensive line-up, eventually lifting their fifth trophy under Ancelotti.The ex-Chelsea and Juventus manager's four previous trophies with Madrid came in 2014 when he powered them to Copa del Rey, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles - all in the same year.Ancelotti was named Madrid's manager for the second time at the start of the 2021-22 season and has immediately delivered for the iconic club.At present, Real are on top in the Spanish league, with 49 points followed by Seville in second place with 44.Ancelotti's men are also in contention in the Champions League, where they will take on French behemoth Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a place in the quarters next month.
champions league, football, fifa, sport, real madrid, juventus, carlo ancelotti, karim benzema, la liga, luka modric, uefa champions league

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup

07:32 GMT 17.01.2022
© REUTERS / AHMED YOSRIReal Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Spanish Super Cup
Real Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Spanish Super Cup - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© REUTERS / AHMED YOSRI
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
All materials
Regarded as one of the most successful managers of all-time, Carlo Ancelotti is one of only three managers to have completed a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles. While in his first stint with Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015, the Italian took them to European glory, the 62-year-old won another title for the Spanish giants over the weekend.
Carlo Ancelotti made history on Sunday, as he became the first Italian manager ever to claim the Spanish Super Cup crown after the current La Liga leaders Real Madrid secured a convincing 2-0 triumph over Bilbao's Athletic Club.
Los Blancos were in control of the game right from the start, dominating proceedings in almost all departments, but nevertheless failed to get on the scoreboard for more than half an hour.
However, it was 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric who broke the deadlock with a 38th minute stunning strike, as he curled the ball into the top right corner to give Madrid a 1-0 lead.
Early in the second half, Karim Benzema made it 2-0 for the former 13-time Champions League winners as he produced a moment of brilliance in the 52nd minute.
From there on, Madrid kept up the pressure on their rivals, never allowing them to make any kind of dent in their defensive line-up, eventually lifting their fifth trophy under Ancelotti.
Brazil's Neymar listens to the national anthem before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Good News for PSG! Neymar Set to Return for Blockbuster Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid
13 January, 21:35 GMT
The ex-Chelsea and Juventus manager's four previous trophies with Madrid came in 2014 when he powered them to Copa del Rey, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles - all in the same year.
Ancelotti was named Madrid's manager for the second time at the start of the 2021-22 season and has immediately delivered for the iconic club.
At present, Real are on top in the Spanish league, with 49 points followed by Seville in second place with 44.
Ancelotti's men are also in contention in the Champions League, where they will take on French behemoth Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a place in the quarters next month.
