Good News for PSG! Neymar Set to Return for Blockbuster Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

Brazilian marksman Neymar has suffered a series of injuries during his long career, keeping him sidelined from major games, both for Barcelona and his current... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-13T21:35+0000

2022-01-13T21:35+0000

2022-01-13T21:34+0000

champions league

football

football

sport

lionel messi

real madrid

sputnik

injury

game

sport

PSG are set to get a major boost ahead of their blockbuster Round of 16 clash with Spanish behemoth Real Madrid next month as Neymar is almost certain to make a return from injury for the game, French outlet Le Parisien reported on Thursday.While PSG will host the first leg of the highly-anticipated contest at Parc des Princes on 15 Feb, Mauricio Pochettino will confront Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on 9 March, with the away leg of the tie being played there. Neymar has been out of action since 28 November, when he got injured against Saint-Etienne, with ligaments of his left ankle suffering damage.The ex-Barcelona frontman subsequently started a tough and lengthy process of recuperation being monitored by PSG's medical staff. While Neymar visited his home country for Christmas and New Year holidays, he continued to follow instructions of PSG's doctors and physios. Though earlier reports suggested that Neymar could miss the first game of the Champions League tie against Madrid, the French media has claimed it isn't the case.As per the publication, Neymar is expected to be fully fit in the first week of February, giving PSG enough time to test his fitness in practice ahead of their match against the Spanish team.Despite Neymar's absence from the squad, PSG are on top of Ligue 1 with 47 points followed by Nice in second with 36.

