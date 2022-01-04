Registration was successful!
Snowstorm in Washington DC Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages
Borussia Dortmund Set Erling Haaland Deadline Amid Reports of Europe's Top Clubs Eyeing to Sign Him
Borussia Dortmund Set Erling Haaland Deadline Amid Reports of Europe's Top Clubs Eyeing to Sign Him
Norway international Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after commodities in the football world at the moment. Several top European sides are currently... 04.01.2022
Erling Haaland has been handed a 31 January deadline by his current employers, Borussia Dortmund (BVB), to decide his future with the Bundesliga club.The pressure on Haaland to decide his next course of action is mounting, considering Dortmund's top management wants to know his plans in advance so that they could find his replacement in time.While Haaland is eager to finish the 2021-22 season with the German team, he made no secret of his desire to play in Spain's La Liga with current table toppers Real Madrid being his preferred destination.Since joining Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2020, Haaland has single-handedly kept them in the hunt in the German league with 76 goals in 74 matches.While the Leeds-born footballer scored 37 goals in all competitions for BVB last season, he has continued to sparkle in their current campaign with 13 goals in 11 appearances in the Bundesliga.With 34 points, Dortmund are second in the race for the Bundesliga crown. Bayern Munich top the charts with 43 points.
Hertha BSC v Borussia Dortmund - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - December 18, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland reacts
Norway international Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after commodities in the football world at the moment. Several top European sides are currently vying for his signature, including Spain's iconic clubs Barcelona, Real Madrid and reigning Premier League champions Man City - all in hot pursuit of the 21-year-old footballer.
Erling Haaland has been handed a 31 January deadline by his current employers, Borussia Dortmund (BVB), to decide his future with the Bundesliga club.
The pressure on Haaland to decide his next course of action is mounting, considering Dortmund's top management wants to know his plans in advance so that they could find his replacement in time.
While Haaland is eager to finish the 2021-22 season with the German team, he made no secret of his desire to play in Spain's La Liga with current table toppers Real Madrid being his preferred destination.
Since joining Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2020, Haaland has single-handedly kept them in the hunt in the German league with 76 goals in 74 matches.
While the Leeds-born footballer scored 37 goals in all competitions for BVB last season, he has continued to sparkle in their current campaign with 13 goals in 11 appearances in the Bundesliga.
With 34 points, Dortmund are second in the race for the Bundesliga crown. Bayern Munich top the charts with 43 points.
