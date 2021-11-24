https://sputniknews.com/20211124/real-madrid-and-france-striker-karim-benzema-convicted-over-sex-tape-blackmail-attempt-1090983859.html

Real Madrid and France Striker Karim Benzema Convicted Over Sex Tape Blackmail Attempt

Real Madrid and France Striker Karim Benzema Convicted Over Sex Tape Blackmail Attempt

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was convicted of guilty of the attempted blackmail of a former international team mate, Mathieu Valbuena, over a sex tape.Benzema, who is due to play for Real Madrid in a Champions’ League game later on Wednesday, was given a suspended jail sentence of one year.Prosecutors told the court Benzema had encouraged Valbuena to pay a group of blackmailers so as to keep the sex tape secret.Benzema, 33, was not accused of being behind the extortion attempt but he was said to have conspired with the blackmailers by putting pressure on Valbuena to pay them.The prosecutors said Benzema had "deliberately helped the authors of the attempted blackmail of Valbuena.”Valbuena received several phone calls from the blackmailers in June 2015. Valbuena told the court the blackmail attempt left him fearing for his career and his place in the France squad.Benzema was ordered by the court in the Paris suburb of Versailles to pay a fine of 75,000 euros and was further ordered to pay Valbuena 80,000 euros to cover legal costs and 150,000 euros in damages.Benzema has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyer, Antoine Vey, said he would appeal."This outcome in no way corresponds with the reality of events," said Mr Vey afterwards.Benzema's co-defendants included childhood friend Karim Zenati, who acted as an intermediary, and Mustapha Zouaoui.Valbuena, now 37, is currently playing for Olympiakos in Greece but has not played for France since the sex tape affair broke.

