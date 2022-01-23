'Road is Bumpy & Filled With Obstacles': Cristiano Ronaldo's Cryptic Message After West Ham Win
© AFP 2022 / OLI SCARFFManchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on December 30, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo's growing frustration at Man United is no secret. His first spell at Old Trafford from 2003 to 2009 brought the club immense success and seems light years away from his present lacklustre stint which began last summer and has led to a series of pundits blaming him for the problems besetting the English sporting behemoths.
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo posted a cryptic message on Instagram after his side overtook West Ham to fourth place as Ralf Rangnick's side enjoyed a 1-0 triumph over their opponents on Saturday.
Neither team could break the deadlock in normal time and the match was heading towards a draw. But the game suddenly took a dramatic turn in injury time when Marcus Rashford delivered the winning goal for United in the 93rd minute, eventually securing all three points for the 20-time English champions in front of their home fans.
However, for the second game in a row, Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure at Manchester as he made his disappointment plain a couple of times during the game against the Hammers.
Ronaldo was particularly irked by United's highly rated striker Mason Greenwood's treatment of him and it appeared as though he was taking aim at him in his social media post.
"One more important win before the Premier League stoppage, one more step towards our goals. The road is bumpy and filled with obstacles, but we stand together and work hard to make our supporters proud! Let's go, Devils!," Ronaldo wrote on the popular photo-sharing platform.
Greenwood chose to ignore CR7 not once but twice - and that at critical junctures during their victory against the East London-based club.
The first time the England international blanked Ronaldo was right at the start of the match when his free-kick hit the wall and he tried to net a goal from the rebound despite having the opportunity to cross the ball to the 36-year-old Portuguese skipper.
Greenwood then disregarded the legendary footballer for the second time just before half time when Ronaldo gestured to him to make a pass, which was quickly rebuffed by the 20-year-old who decided to take the shot himself.
United will now take a short break before resuming their campaign in the English league on 4 February against Middlesbrough.
