Moscow will not tolerate any provocations from the Ukrainian government or the West in the Donbass region, the head of the Russian delegation in Geneva Konstantin Gavrilov has stated in an interview with the YouTube channel "Izolenta live". He added that similarly the Kremlin will not tolerate any attacks against Russian citizens who live in this region.Gavrilov stressed that Russia issued this warning "loud and clear" across news media outlets.Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated on 21 December that Russia was aware of the presence of at least 120 employees of American private military companies (PMCs) in Ukraine and that they were moving unidentified chemical components to the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman. These two cities are located not far between the buffer zone separating the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.Shoigu said this was done to commit provocations in the Donbass region.The US Department of Defence challenged Shoigu's statements calling them "completely false". The Pentagon's spokesman did not elaborate what specific parts of Shoigu's statements were false and how the Department of Defence knew that.

