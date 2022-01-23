Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/moscow-kiev-wests-provocations-in-donbass-and-attacks-on-russians-wont-be-tolerated-1092461336.html
Moscow: Kiev, West's Provocations in Donbass and Attacks on Russians Won't Be Tolerated
Moscow: Kiev, West's Provocations in Donbass and Attacks on Russians Won't Be Tolerated
Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that private US military companies were planning provocations in Eastern Ukraine involving the use of... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-23T09:53+0000
2022-01-23T10:27+0000
europe
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107732/30/1077323073_0:173:3027:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_f626ad5ca59767a8e343a8aa1c75d9ef.jpg
Moscow will not tolerate any provocations from the Ukrainian government or the West in the Donbass region, the head of the Russian delegation in Geneva Konstantin Gavrilov has stated in an interview with the YouTube channel "Izolenta live". He added that similarly the Kremlin will not tolerate any attacks against Russian citizens who live in this region.Gavrilov stressed that Russia issued this warning "loud and clear" across news media outlets.Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated on 21 December that Russia was aware of the presence of at least 120 employees of American private military companies (PMCs) in Ukraine and that they were moving unidentified chemical components to the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman. These two cities are located not far between the buffer zone separating the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.Shoigu said this was done to commit provocations in the Donbass region.The US Department of Defence challenged Shoigu's statements calling them "completely false". The Pentagon's spokesman did not elaborate what specific parts of Shoigu's statements were false and how the Department of Defence knew that.
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107732/30/1077323073_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d85db68eb18920f5301c556dbd89de58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, ukraine, donbass

Moscow: Kiev, West's Provocations in Donbass and Attacks on Russians Won't Be Tolerated

09:53 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 10:27 GMT 23.01.2022)
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the photo bankDonbass
Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that private US military companies were planning provocations in Eastern Ukraine involving the use of chemical components. The Pentagon denied these allegations, calling the minister's statements "false".
Moscow will not tolerate any provocations from the Ukrainian government or the West in the Donbass region, the head of the Russian delegation in Geneva Konstantin Gavrilov has stated in an interview with the YouTube channel "Izolenta live". He added that similarly the Kremlin will not tolerate any attacks against Russian citizens who live in this region.
Gavrilov stressed that Russia issued this warning "loud and clear" across news media outlets.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated on 21 December that Russia was aware of the presence of at least 120 employees of American private military companies (PMCs) in Ukraine and that they were moving unidentified chemical components to the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman. These two cities are located not far between the buffer zone separating the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
Shoigu said this was done to commit provocations in the Donbass region.
"They are setting up firing positions in residential buildings and socially significant facilities, training Ukrainian special ops task forces and radical military groups for active hostilities", the minister said.
The US Department of Defence challenged Shoigu's statements calling them "completely false". The Pentagon's spokesman did not elaborate what specific parts of Shoigu's statements were false and how the Department of Defence knew that.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese