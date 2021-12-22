https://sputniknews.com/20211222/pentagon-says-russias-statement-on-us-preparing-provocation-in-ukraine-false-1091706653.html

Pentagon Says Russia's Statement on US Preparing Provocation in Ukraine 'False'

Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby called denied remarks that US private military companies located in the Donetsk region are preparing a provocation with chemical components in eastern Ukraine.

“Those statements by Minister Shoigu are completely false,” Kirby said during a briefing on Tuesday. When asked how he knows that, Kirby repeated, “They are false."The spokesperson also said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not talked to Shoigu and has no plans to do so yet.Earlier on Tuesday, Shoigu said that containers with unidentified chemical components have been delivered to the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman to commit provocations.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, there are about 120 employees of US private military companies training Ukrainian special forces in the Donetsk region.

