Pentagon Says Russia's Statement on US Preparing Provocation in Ukraine 'False'
Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby called denied remarks that US private military companies located in the Donetsk region are preparing a provocation with chemical components in eastern Ukraine.
2021-12-22T02:53+0000
2021-12-22T02:48+0000
“Those statements by Minister Shoigu are completely false,” Kirby said during a briefing on Tuesday. When asked how he knows that, Kirby repeated, “They are false."The spokesperson also said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not talked to Shoigu and has no plans to do so yet.Earlier on Tuesday, Shoigu said that containers with unidentified chemical components have been delivered to the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman to commit provocations.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, there are about 120 employees of US private military companies training Ukrainian special forces in the Donetsk region.
02:53 GMT 22.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANATOLII STEPANOVUkrainian soldiers fire missiles with man-portable air-defense systems during exercices near the city of Shchastya, north of Lugansk, on December 1, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers fire missiles with man-portable air-defense systems during exercices near the city of Shchastya, north of Lugansk, on December 1, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANATOLII STEPANOV
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby called “false” the statement made by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that US private military companies located in the Donetsk region are preparing a provocation with chemical components in eastern Ukraine.
“Those statements by Minister Shoigu are completely false,” Kirby said during a briefing on Tuesday. When asked how he knows that, Kirby repeated, “They are false."
The spokesperson also said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not talked to Shoigu and has no plans to do so yet.
Earlier on Tuesday, Shoigu said that containers with unidentified chemical components have been delivered to the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman to commit provocations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
Russian President Putin Says US is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Yesterday, 10:43 GMT
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, there are about 120 employees of US private military companies training Ukrainian special forces in the Donetsk region.
