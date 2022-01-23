'Extremely Unlikely' That UK Would Send Soldiers to Defend Ukraine, British Deputy PM Raab Says

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab warned on Sunday that the Russian economy will face "severe" consequences in case of aggression, but also said it is "extremely unlikely" the United Kingdom would send any troops to defend Ukraine.Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been escalating over the past several months, as NATO nations alleged that Moscow plans to "invade Ukraine", citing the movements of the nation's forces on Russian territory. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed those accusations, and noted that Moscow is anticipating military provocations from the West and Kiev on the eve of the Beijing Olympics.
London previously claimed that Russia is planning to install a puppet government in Kiev, which Moscow blasted as absurd, calling it part of a disinformation campaign.
