International
13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
Stoltenberg Says NATO Helping Train Ukraine Forces to Resist Russia
Stoltenberg Says NATO Helping Train Ukraine Forces to Resist Russia
20.01.2022
russia-nato row on european security
ukraine
jens stoltenberg
nato
Representatives of Russia and NATO met last week to discuss European security and Russian concerns about NATO enlargement. Russia has repeatedly warned that the emergence of NATO's military infrastructure in close proximity to its borders if Ukraine or any other country in the post-Soviet space joins the alliance is a threat to its national security.
NATO said it would not change its stance on the right of sovereign nations to join the alliance on a voluntary basis but expressed hope for further dialogue with Russia.
ukraine
ukraine, jens stoltenberg, nato

Stoltenberg Says NATO Helping Train Ukraine Forces to Resist Russia

16:30 GMT 20.01.2022 (Updated: 18:01 GMT 20.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisAbrams battle tanks from the US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion on rail cars as they arrive at the Gaiziunai railway station some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Abrams battle tanks from the US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion on rail cars as they arrive at the Gaiziunai railway station some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NATO is helping train Ukrainian forces to resist a possible Russian invasion of their country, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
“We are training, helping Ukraine with equipment, training their forces so they can resist. They have an inherent right for self defense,” Stoltenberg told CNN in response to a question about what he wishes to convey to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Stoltenberg explained Russia says it wants less NATO presence, but its aggressive actions are leading to the opposite situation and the alliance is currently considering deploying more troops the eastern flank.
The NATO allies are united and have sent a clear message Russia will pay a high price if it further invades Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.
Service members of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces take part in military drills at a shooting range in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 20, 2021. Press Service of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade/Handout via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
'To Kill Russians'? CIA Reportedly Trained Ukrainian Squads to Launch Anti-Russian Insurgency
14 January, 16:46 GMT
Representatives of Russia and NATO met last week to discuss European security and Russian concerns about NATO enlargement. Russia has repeatedly warned that the emergence of NATO’s military infrastructure in close proximity to its borders if Ukraine or any other country in the post-Soviet space joins the alliance is a threat to its national security.
NATO said it would not change its stance on the right of sovereign nations to join the alliance on a voluntary basis but expressed hope for further dialogue with Russia.
