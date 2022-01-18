https://sputniknews.com/20220118/us-will-provide-ukraine-with-even-more-defensive-materials-if-situation-escalates-state-dept-says-1092347591.html

US Will Provide Ukraine With Even More 'Defensive Material' if Situation Escalates, State Dept Says

US Will Provide Ukraine With Even More 'Defensive Material' if Situation Escalates, State Dept Says

Earlier Tuesday, Moscow expressed serious concerns over the "extremely dangerous" statements by officials in the United States and Britain about upping weapons... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-18T17:01+0000

2022-01-18T17:01+0000

2022-01-18T17:11+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The United States will provide Ukraine with additional "defensive material" on top of those already scheduled for delivery if the situation in the country escalates into a Russian invasion, a senior State Department official has said."As you know, we've given more security assistance to Ukraine in the last year than at any point since 2014, and I can assure you those deliveries are ongoing and more are scheduled in the coming weeks. Should Russia further invade Ukraine, we will provide additional defensive material to the Ukrainians above and beyond that which we are already in the process of providing," the official, who is not at liberty to disclose their name, said Tuesday.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine