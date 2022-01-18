US Will Provide Ukraine With Even More 'Defensive Material' if Situation Escalates, State Dept Says

The United States will provide Ukraine with additional "defensive material" on top of those already scheduled for delivery if the situation in the country escalates into a Russian invasion, a senior State Department official has said."As you know, we've given more security assistance to Ukraine in the last year than at any point since 2014, and I can assure you those deliveries are ongoing and more are scheduled in the coming weeks. Should Russia further invade Ukraine, we will provide additional defensive material to the Ukrainians above and beyond that which we are already in the process of providing," the official, who is not at liberty to disclose their name, said Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday, Moscow expressed serious concerns over the "extremely dangerous" statements by officials in the United States and Britain about upping weapons deliveries to the UK to include shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missile systems. Doing so would only increase and not reduce tensions, according to the Kremlin.
