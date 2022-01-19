Moscow Urges US to Stop Speculations About Russia Allegedly Preparing to Invade Ukraine

"The Russian side demanded to stop ... speculating about some impending Russian aggression," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.In recent months, the Western media, as well as state officials, have been spiralling speculations about Russia allegedly plotting an invasion of Ukraine by deploying "up to 100,000 troops" to the border. Moscow has repeatedly rejected the allegations, adding that it has the right to move its troops within its borders as needed. Russia has also pointed to the fact that NATO has been increasing its military presence close to the Russian border and providing financial assistance as well as weapons to Kiev.
