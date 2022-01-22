https://sputniknews.com/20220122/russian-foreign-ministry-blasts-nonsense-uk-claims-that-moscow-sought-puppet-gov-in-ukraine-1092457170.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Blasts 'Nonsense' UK Claims That Moscow Sought Puppet Gov in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry Blasts 'Nonsense' UK Claims That Moscow Sought Puppet Gov in Ukraine

2022-01-22

The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed unsubstantiated claims aired by the UK on Saturday that suggested Moscow was intending to "install pro-Russian leadership" in Ukraine amid the latest surge in tensions.A statement by the ministry labeled the UK's accusations as yet another effort by Western nations to escalate tensions in the region, underscoring that the so-called "exposed" findings were complete "nonsense."The release was issued shortly after the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office accused Russia of allegedly trying to install a "pro-Russian leader" in Ukraine, and of maintaining links with former Ukrainian politicians.An earlier statement by UK authorities stated that investigators are in the possession of "information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine.""The former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate," the release continued, before naming four other Ukrainian figures with whom "Russian intelligence services" are said to "maintain links with."The release included no evidence to back any of the claims and no details about how Russia intended to go about imposing a "pro-Russia" government; however, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss went on to say in an accompanying statement that the baseless intel "shine[s] a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine."Truss continued by stating that the alleged intelligence was an "insight into Kremlin thinking." British officials who spoke with the New York Times under the condition of anonymity relayed to the outlet that the UK chose to move forward with its announcement as part of its effort to prevent the installation of a puppet government, as well as to put Russian President Vladimir Putin "on notice that this plot had been exposed."American officials who spoke to the Times indicated that the UK intelligence was "correct." Emily J. Horne, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, commented that the allegations were "deeply concerning."Incidentally, the UK declaration came after Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Saturday that Moscow anticipated military and informational provocations from the West and Ukraine on the eve of the Beijing Olympics.

