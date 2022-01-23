Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/biden-discusses-alleged-russian-aggression-toward-ukraine-with-national-security-team---white-house-1092457990.html
Biden Discusses Alleged Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine With National Security Team - White House
Biden Discusses Alleged Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine With National Security Team - White House
23.01.2022
russia
ukraine
us
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092378555_0:148:3114:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_94a4e24bdee9847ef724410e00b657dc.jpg
"Today President Biden met with his national security team in person and virtually at Camp David to discuss continued Russian aggressive actions toward Ukraine," the White House said on Saturday. According to the release, Sullivan and Counselor Steve Ricchetti joined Biden in person at Camp David, while other national security officials joined by secure video.On Friday, Lavrov and Blinken met in Geneva with the US secretary promising to provide a written response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees next week.Western countries have been accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.The White House readout came shortly after the Russian Foreign Ministry shot down accusations aired by the UK that Russia was intending to install a "pro-Russian" leadership in Ukraine.
russia, ukraine, us

Biden Discusses Alleged Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine With National Security Team - White House

01:44 GMT 23.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his racial equity agenda at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden held a meeting with his national security team, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva, the White House press pool informs.
"Today President Biden met with his national security team in person and virtually at Camp David to discuss continued Russian aggressive actions toward Ukraine," the White House said on Saturday.
"President Biden was briefed on the current state of Russian military operations on Ukraine’s borders and discussed both our ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation with diplomacy and our range of deterrence measures that are being coordinated closely with our Allies and partners, including ongoing deliveries of security assistance to Ukraine."
According to the release, Sullivan and Counselor Steve Ricchetti joined Biden in person at Camp David, while other national security officials joined by secure video.
"President Biden again affirmed that should Russia further invade Ukraine, the United States will impose swift and severe consequences on Russia with our Allies and partners," the White House said.
On Friday, Lavrov and Blinken met in Geneva with the US secretary promising to provide a written response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees next week.
U.S. President Joe Biden is seen in the Oval Office as he speaks by phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
White House: Biden Told Zelensky US, Allies Will 'Respond Decisively' if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine
2 January, 22:12 GMT
Western countries have been accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.
The White House readout came shortly after the Russian Foreign Ministry shot down accusations aired by the UK that Russia was intending to install a "pro-Russian" leadership in Ukraine.
