Biden Discusses Alleged Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine With National Security Team - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden held a meeting with his national security team, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan, a day after... 23.01.2022

"Today President Biden met with his national security team in person and virtually at Camp David to discuss continued Russian aggressive actions toward Ukraine," the White House said on Saturday. According to the release, Sullivan and Counselor Steve Ricchetti joined Biden in person at Camp David, while other national security officials joined by secure video.On Friday, Lavrov and Blinken met in Geneva with the US secretary promising to provide a written response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees next week.Western countries have been accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.The White House readout came shortly after the Russian Foreign Ministry shot down accusations aired by the UK that Russia was intending to install a "pro-Russian" leadership in Ukraine.

