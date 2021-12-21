https://sputniknews.com/20211221/shoigu-private-us-military-firms-preparing-provocations-with-chemical-components-in-eastern-ukraine-1091693740.html

Shoigu: Private US Military Firms Preparing Provocations With Chemical Components in Eastern Ukraine

According to the Russian defence minister, the international situation is deteriorating, with tensions on Russia's western and eastern borders on the rise. 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigi has said private US military firms are planning provocations in Eastern Ukraine that will involve chemical components.The minister told a Russian Defence Ministry gathering on Tuesday that advisers from American private military companies (PMCs) have been dispatched to Ukraine’s Donbass setting up firing positions and defences, training Ukrainian special forces.Separately, he pointed out that the US is ramping up its military presence near Russia's borders, with about 8,000 American military personnel already deployed in Eastern Europe.He also said that NATO is practicing options for using coalition groups against Russia, referring to Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, who take part in the alliance's military drills.The Russian defence minister also said that "the US and NATO are purposefully increasing the scale and intensity of troop training activities near Russia". "They increasingly involve strategic aviation, carrying out simulated launches of nuclear missiles on our facilities. The number of their flights near Russia's borders has more than doubled", Shoigu stressed.

