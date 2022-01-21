Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/defending-champ-naomi-osaka-suffers-shock-third-round-exit-after-losing-in-australian-open-thriller-1092427639.html
Defending Champ Naomi Osaka Suffers Shock Third Round Exit After Losing in Australian Open Thriller
Defending Champ Naomi Osaka Suffers Shock Third Round Exit After Losing in Australian Open Thriller
Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka appears to still be experiencing the after-effects of her prolonged break from tennis following the Japanese star quitting... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
Defending champion Naomi Osaka crashed out of the Australian Open after suffering a shock 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(10-5) defeat to rising American star Amanda Anisimova in the third round on Friday.Widely regarded as the best female player on hard courts, Osaka made her comeback from a lengthy hiatus early this month and looked in fine form as she wasted little time in beating her first and second round opponents at Melbourne Park. But in the Round of 16, she came up against Anisimova, a prodigious talent who reached the semis of the French Open in 2019 - and a player who had not lost a match in 2022. While the 4-time Grand Slam champion made the first move, winning the first set 6-4, it was the 20-year-old from the United States who had the last laugh as she saved two match points at 4-5 in the final set before sealing Osaka's fate in the tiebreaker.Anisimova will now confront both top-seed Ash Barty and the crowd as she will look to end the home favourite's quest to become the first Australian woman to win the Grand Slam of the Asia Pacific in 44 years. Christine O'Neil was the last Australian female to claim the title in 1978.
Defending Champ Naomi Osaka Suffers Shock Third Round Exit After Losing in Australian Open Thriller

13:28 GMT 21.01.2022

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka appears to still be experiencing the after-effects of her prolonged break from tennis following the Japanese star quitting playing for a brief period last year. While she did return to play in her home Olympics in Tokyo, Osaka hasn't been the same since her return.
Defending champion Naomi Osaka crashed out of the Australian Open after suffering a shock 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(10-5) defeat to rising American star Amanda Anisimova in the third round on Friday.
Widely regarded as the best female player on hard courts, Osaka made her comeback from a lengthy hiatus early this month and looked in fine form as she wasted little time in beating her first and second round opponents at Melbourne Park.
But in the Round of 16, she came up against Anisimova, a prodigious talent who reached the semis of the French Open in 2019 - and a player who had not lost a match in 2022.
While the 4-time Grand Slam champion made the first move, winning the first set 6-4, it was the 20-year-old from the United States who had the last laugh as she saved two match points at 4-5 in the final set before sealing Osaka's fate in the tiebreaker.
Anisimova will now confront both top-seed Ash Barty and the crowd as she will look to end the home favourite's quest to become the first Australian woman to win the Grand Slam of the Asia Pacific in 44 years.
Christine O'Neil was the last Australian female to claim the title in 1978.
