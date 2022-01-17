Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/nadal-osaka--barty-win-australian-open-openers-as-tournament-kicks-off-without-djokovic-1092318532.html
Nadal, Osaka & Barty Win Australian Open's First Round as Tournament Kicks Off Without Djokovic
Nadal, Osaka & Barty Win Australian Open's First Round as Tournament Kicks Off Without Djokovic
The Australian Open finally got underway on Monday; the drama over Novak Djokovic's visa had hogged all the attention for nearly two weeks. The 20-time Grand... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T12:54+0000
2022-01-17T13:00+0000
tennis
sport
novak djokovic
rafael nadal
grand slam
sputnik
triumph
ashleigh barty
game
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092320615_0:0:3109:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_792c0417d2ee2f0cbb09e9fc6085339d.jpg
The 2009 men's champion -- Rafael Nadal, home favourite Ash Barty and defending women's champion Naomi Osaka all comfortably won their Australian Open opening matches after the prestigious Grand Slam got underway at Melbourne Park on Monday.Nadal, who was playing his first match in more than six months, showed no signs of rust as he romped to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 triumph over American Marcos Giron during the day session at the famed Rod Laver Arena.Nadal's victory was followed by an equally dominant display from Osaka as she coasted through to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Maria Camila Osorio Serrano of Colombia. Meanwhile, Barty, who was headlining the night session on Day 1 of the competition, lived up to her status as the overwhelming favourite as she produced possibly the best performance of the day. Laying a marker for her rivals, the Australian was imperious in her 6-0, 6-1 annihilation of Lesia Tsurenko of Estonia as she booked her spot in the second round in style. Nadal, Osaka and Barty's wins were crucial for the opening Slam of the year as the three superstars were able to shift the attention away from the Djokovic saga that had rocked Australia in the preceding 11-12 days. Djokovic, who had received a medical exemption to participate in the tournament, saw his visa cancelled upon arrival in Melbourne on 5 January. However, the Serbian star contested the Australian government's decision in court, and had his visa reinstated. However, Djokovic was denied a chance to defend his Australian Open title for the second time after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his special powers to revoke his visa for a second time on Friday. Whenn Djokovic approached the country's Federal Court, he lost his battle on Sunday as a three-judge panel upheld Hawke's decision to cancel the top-ranked tennis player's visa on the grounds of health and public interest.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092320615_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a0f7de9fabb9156f2ac58c452430abf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tennis, sport, novak djokovic, rafael nadal, grand slam, sputnik, triumph, ashleigh barty, game, sport, sport, victory, match, controversy, win, grand slam, naomi osaka, tennis star

Nadal, Osaka & Barty Win Australian Open's First Round as Tournament Kicks Off Without Djokovic

12:54 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 17.01.2022)
© REUTERS / MORGAN SETTETennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 17, 2022 People are seen in front of an image of Novak Djokovic on the first day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 17, 2022 People are seen in front of an image of Novak Djokovic on the first day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© REUTERS / MORGAN SETTE
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
The Australian Open finally got underway on Monday; the drama over Novak Djokovic's visa had hogged all the attention for nearly two weeks. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was deported from the country during the weekend after losing his appeal against the revocation of his visa by the island nation's federal government.
The 2009 men's champion -- Rafael Nadal, home favourite Ash Barty and defending women's champion Naomi Osaka all comfortably won their Australian Open opening matches after the prestigious Grand Slam got underway at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Nadal, who was playing his first match in more than six months, showed no signs of rust as he romped to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 triumph over American Marcos Giron during the day session at the famed Rod Laver Arena.
Nadal's victory was followed by an equally dominant display from Osaka as she coasted through to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Maria Camila Osorio Serrano of Colombia.

Meanwhile, Barty, who was headlining the night session on Day 1 of the competition, lived up to her status as the overwhelming favourite as she produced possibly the best performance of the day.

Laying a marker for her rivals, the Australian was imperious in her 6-0, 6-1 annihilation of Lesia Tsurenko of Estonia as she booked her spot in the second round in style.

Nadal, Osaka and Barty's wins were crucial for the opening Slam of the year as the three superstars were able to shift the attention away from the Djokovic saga that had rocked Australia in the preceding 11-12 days.

Djokovic, who had received a medical exemption to participate in the tournament, saw his visa cancelled upon arrival in Melbourne on 5 January.

However, the Serbian star contested the Australian government's decision in court, and had his visa reinstated.

However, Djokovic was denied a chance to defend his Australian Open title for the second time after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his special powers to revoke his visa for a second time on Friday.

Whenn Djokovic approached the country's Federal Court, he lost his battle on Sunday as a three-judge panel upheld Hawke's decision to cancel the top-ranked tennis player's visa on the grounds of health and public interest.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:07 GMTIt's Not a Plane, It's Not a Bird! Video of 'Flying Deer' Goes Viral
13:06 GMTFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour Slapped With Fine for 'Inciting Hatred'
13:03 GMT'Pandemic' Game Quietly Pulled From Online Stores
12:54 GMTNadal, Osaka & Barty Win Australian Open's First Round as Tournament Kicks Off Without Djokovic
12:42 GMTCourteney Cox Dishes Why Shocking Murder Scene in Iconic Slasher 'Scream' Was ‘Scrapped’
12:23 GMTRussia Never Took Part, Will Not Partake in Arming of Warring Parties in Afghanistan, Moscow Says
12:21 GMTBeijing Olympics Tickets To Not Go on Sale, Organisers Say
12:00 GMTPrince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell May Have Been 'Boyfriend & Girlfriend', Claims Documentary
11:48 GMTRussia Warns Against Politicization of Nord Stream 2 as Germany Links Project to Ukraine Crisis
11:40 GMTQueen Elizabeth II 'Won't Cave In' to Prince Harry's Demands for Police Protection - Media
11:36 GMTBanker Brought in to Clean Up Credit Suisse’s Image Resigns Over Breach of Covid Quarantine Rules
11:35 GMTAmur Tiger Hit by Train in Russia's Khabarovsk Region
11:34 GMTPakistani Prime Minister Thanks Putin for Empathy Toward Muslim Beliefs
11:23 GMTDjokovic May Participate in Australian Open Next Year, Australian Prime Minister Says
11:12 GMTTennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
11:10 GMTAustralian PM Accused of Double Standards on 'Anti-Vaxxer' Lawmakers Amid Djokovic Saga
11:06 GMTWhat's Behind Royal Family's Drastic Decision to Strip Prince Andrew of Military Roles, HRH Title?
10:50 GMTRussia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'
10:50 GMT'Divine Miracle': Three-Eyed Calf Born in India Taken for Reincarnation of God Shiva
10:42 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Send Planes to Assess Tsunami Damage Following Tonga Volcano Eruption