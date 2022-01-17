https://sputniknews.com/20220117/nadal-osaka--barty-win-australian-open-openers-as-tournament-kicks-off-without-djokovic-1092318532.html

Nadal, Osaka & Barty Win Australian Open's First Round as Tournament Kicks Off Without Djokovic

The Australian Open finally got underway on Monday; the drama over Novak Djokovic's visa had hogged all the attention for nearly two weeks. The 20-time Grand... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

The 2009 men's champion -- Rafael Nadal, home favourite Ash Barty and defending women's champion Naomi Osaka all comfortably won their Australian Open opening matches after the prestigious Grand Slam got underway at Melbourne Park on Monday.Nadal, who was playing his first match in more than six months, showed no signs of rust as he romped to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 triumph over American Marcos Giron during the day session at the famed Rod Laver Arena.Nadal's victory was followed by an equally dominant display from Osaka as she coasted through to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Maria Camila Osorio Serrano of Colombia. Meanwhile, Barty, who was headlining the night session on Day 1 of the competition, lived up to her status as the overwhelming favourite as she produced possibly the best performance of the day. Laying a marker for her rivals, the Australian was imperious in her 6-0, 6-1 annihilation of Lesia Tsurenko of Estonia as she booked her spot in the second round in style. Nadal, Osaka and Barty's wins were crucial for the opening Slam of the year as the three superstars were able to shift the attention away from the Djokovic saga that had rocked Australia in the preceding 11-12 days. Djokovic, who had received a medical exemption to participate in the tournament, saw his visa cancelled upon arrival in Melbourne on 5 January. However, the Serbian star contested the Australian government's decision in court, and had his visa reinstated. However, Djokovic was denied a chance to defend his Australian Open title for the second time after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his special powers to revoke his visa for a second time on Friday. Whenn Djokovic approached the country's Federal Court, he lost his battle on Sunday as a three-judge panel upheld Hawke's decision to cancel the top-ranked tennis player's visa on the grounds of health and public interest.

