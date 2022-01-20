https://sputniknews.com/20220120/off-colour-performance-nick-kyrgios-hair-dye-drips-down-his-face-during-australian-open-match-1092401808.html

Off Colour Performance: Nick Kyrgios' Hair Dye Drips Down His Face During Australian Open Match

Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios' second round Australian Open clash against World No.2 Daniil Medvedev was billed as a potential blockbuster. In the end, it lived up to the hype as the Russian overcame the home favourite 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. However, it wasn't just the performances of the two tennis stars that caught everyone's attention. During the match, Kyrgios experienced a bizarre moment as he appeared to sweat hair dye, which began running down his face in scenes reminiscent of former New York governor Rudy Giuliani's infamous press conference in 2020.One-time Donald Trump aide, Giuliani, started sweating hair dye during a crazy media briefing, which immediately made him a butt of jokes on social media. Much like Giuliani, Kyrgios' embarrassing moment was also caught on camera, leading to a deluge of comments on Twitter. While scores of users have compared his situation with Giuliani, a few declared that it was his barber's mistake and he should have used a "sweat resistant."

