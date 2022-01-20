Registration was successful!
International
Off Colour Performance: Nick Kyrgios' Hair Dye Drips Down His Face During Australian Open Match
Off Colour Performance: Nick Kyrgios' Hair Dye Drips Down His Face During Australian Open Match
Known for his on-court antics, Nick Kyrgios has been labelled as "box office" for his ability to entertain the crowd with a mixture of flair and unbelievable... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios' second round Australian Open clash against World No.2 Daniil Medvedev was billed as a potential blockbuster. In the end, it lived up to the hype as the Russian overcame the home favourite 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. However, it wasn't just the performances of the two tennis stars that caught everyone's attention. During the match, Kyrgios experienced a bizarre moment as he appeared to sweat hair dye, which began running down his face in scenes reminiscent of former New York governor Rudy Giuliani's infamous press conference in 2020.One-time Donald Trump aide, Giuliani, started sweating hair dye during a crazy media briefing, which immediately made him a butt of jokes on social media. Much like Giuliani, Kyrgios' embarrassing moment was also caught on camera, leading to a deluge of comments on Twitter. While scores of users have compared his situation with Giuliani, a few declared that it was his barber's mistake and he should have used a "sweat resistant."
Off Colour Performance: Nick Kyrgios' Hair Dye Drips Down His Face During Australian Open Match

Known for his on-court antics, Nick Kyrgios has been labelled as "box office" for his ability to entertain the crowd with a mixture of flair and unbelievable shots. He's also among a select band of players who have defeated the sport's holy trinity of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.
Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios' second round Australian Open clash against World No.2 Daniil Medvedev was billed as a potential blockbuster. In the end, it lived up to the hype as the Russian overcame the home favourite 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
However, it wasn't just the performances of the two tennis stars that caught everyone's attention.
During the match, Kyrgios experienced a bizarre moment as he appeared to sweat hair dye, which began running down his face in scenes reminiscent of former New York governor Rudy Giuliani's infamous press conference in 2020.
One-time Donald Trump aide, Giuliani, started sweating hair dye during a crazy media briefing, which immediately made him a butt of jokes on social media.
Much like Giuliani, Kyrgios' embarrassing moment was also caught on camera, leading to a deluge of comments on Twitter.
While scores of users have compared his situation with Giuliani, a few declared that it was his barber's mistake and he should have used a "sweat resistant."
