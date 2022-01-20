Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: French Education Unions Protest Against COVID Health Protocol for Schools
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/no-jab-no-play-djokovic-faces-locker-room-ban-as-atp-hints-at-new-curbs-for-un-vaxxed-players-1092394651.html
'No Jab, No Play': Djokovic Faces Locker Room Ban as ATP Hints at New Curbs for Un-Vaxxed Players
'No Jab, No Play': Djokovic Faces Locker Room Ban as ATP Hints at New Curbs for Un-Vaxxed Players
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is currently keeping a low profile in his native Serbia after losing his courtroom battle against the revocation... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T13:29+0000
2022-01-20T13:34+0000
tennis
sport
australian open tennis championship
novak djokovic
women tennis association (wta)
sputnik
atp
atp tour
competition
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092280538_0:126:2407:1479_1920x0_80_0_0_6e8e66c7b2e9d30075375a0048a10535.jpg
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic could be banned from locker rooms and other tournament facilities if he continues to remain unjabbed, even if he is allowed to participate in various tournaments following his situation with Australian authorities. ATP, the governing body of tennis, is set to introduce restrictions for participating unvaccinated players, including a ban from locker rooms and other on-site facilities.The new rules are already in-effect at ATP's lower-tier competitions – the Challengers in Italy.While unvaccinated players won't be barred from featuring in competitions (although they must test negative every 48 hours), they will not be offered access to tournament-related facilities like on-site cafes, hotels, restaurants, and gyms. The strict rules will not only apply to players but to their support staff as well. Un-vaxxed tennis stars will also not be allowed to bring their partners (WAGs) or family members to tournament venues.In fact, players like Djokovic could find themselves restricted to just playing arenas, that is, practice venues and match courts.Former two-time women’s Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka urged the tennis authorities to introduce tougher measures. The Belarusian demanded a universal “no jab, no play” rule to be implemented across men’s and women’s tennis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/djokovic-allegedly-to-sue-australian-govt-for-ill-treatment-with-damages-including-ao-prize-money-1092391511.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092280538_133:0:2272:1604_1920x0_80_0_0_2a79b148e912e047e8fe673b2fa38235.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tennis, sport, australian open tennis championship, novak djokovic, women tennis association (wta), sputnik, atp, atp tour, competition, sport, sport, vaccination, competition, event, tournament, tennis players, tennis star, anti-vaccination

'No Jab, No Play': Djokovic Faces Locker Room Ban as ATP Hints at New Curbs for Un-Vaxxed Players

13:29 GMT 20.01.2022 (Updated: 13:34 GMT 20.01.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MARTIN KEEPNovak Djokovic of Serbia attends a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 14, 2022
Novak Djokovic of Serbia attends a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / MARTIN KEEP
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is currently keeping a low profile in his native Serbia after losing his courtroom battle against the revocation of his Australian visa. He was earlier granted a medical exemption to participate in the Grand Slam down under but was eventually deported from the country.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic could be banned from locker rooms and other tournament facilities if he continues to remain unjabbed, even if he is allowed to participate in various tournaments following his situation with Australian authorities.
ATP, the governing body of tennis, is set to introduce restrictions for participating unvaccinated players, including a ban from locker rooms and other on-site facilities.

The new rules are already in-effect at ATP's lower-tier competitions – the Challengers in Italy.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic departs the Park Hotel while under immigration detention, to convene with his legal team after his visa to play in the Australian Open was cancelled a second time, in Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
Djokovic Allegedly to Sue Australian Gov’t For ‘Ill Treatment’ With Damages Including AO Prize Money
10:04 GMT
While unvaccinated players won't be barred from featuring in competitions (although they must test negative every 48 hours), they will not be offered access to tournament-related facilities like on-site cafes, hotels, restaurants, and gyms.
The strict rules will not only apply to players but to their support staff as well. Un-vaxxed tennis stars will also not be allowed to bring their partners (WAGs) or family members to tournament venues.
"Unvaccinated PSTs (Player Support Teams) will be permitted on-site only if they are a coach. Please note partners or family members will not be allowed to enter the tournament site," the ATP's document from Italy stated.
In fact, players like Djokovic could find themselves restricted to just playing arenas, that is, practice venues and match courts.
Former two-time women’s Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka urged the tennis authorities to introduce tougher measures. The Belarusian demanded a universal “no jab, no play” rule to be implemented across men’s and women’s tennis.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese