'No Jab, No Play': Djokovic Faces Locker Room Ban as ATP Hints at New Curbs for Un-Vaxxed Players

2022-01-20T13:29+0000

2022-01-20T13:29+0000

2022-01-20T13:34+0000

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic could be banned from locker rooms and other tournament facilities if he continues to remain unjabbed, even if he is allowed to participate in various tournaments following his situation with Australian authorities. ATP, the governing body of tennis, is set to introduce restrictions for participating unvaccinated players, including a ban from locker rooms and other on-site facilities.The new rules are already in-effect at ATP's lower-tier competitions – the Challengers in Italy.While unvaccinated players won't be barred from featuring in competitions (although they must test negative every 48 hours), they will not be offered access to tournament-related facilities like on-site cafes, hotels, restaurants, and gyms. The strict rules will not only apply to players but to their support staff as well. Un-vaxxed tennis stars will also not be allowed to bring their partners (WAGs) or family members to tournament venues.In fact, players like Djokovic could find themselves restricted to just playing arenas, that is, practice venues and match courts.Former two-time women’s Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka urged the tennis authorities to introduce tougher measures. The Belarusian demanded a universal “no jab, no play” rule to be implemented across men’s and women’s tennis.

