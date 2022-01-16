Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/novak-djokovics-absence-from-australian-open-is-a-loss-for-the-game-says-atp-tour-1092293286.html
Novak Djokovic's Absence From Australian Open is a Loss for the Game, Says ATP
Novak Djokovic's Absence From Australian Open is a Loss for the Game, Says ATP
Earlier today, an Australian court rejected the Serbian athlete's appeal regarding the cancellation of his visa. The row began over Djokovic's vaccination... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-16T09:42+0000
2022-01-16T09:42+0000
2022-01-16T09:49+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
society
Novak Djokovic's Absence From Australian Open is a Loss for the Game, Says ATP 09:42 GMT 16.01.2022 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 16.01.2022) Being updated
Earlier today, an Australian court rejected the Serbian athlete's appeal regarding the cancellation of his visa. The row began over Djokovic's vaccination status and the medical exemption he received from two independent medical panels.