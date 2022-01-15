https://sputniknews.com/20220115/djokovics-australian-saga-minister-explains-why-no-1s-visa-was-cancelled-again-1092280763.html

Djokovic’s Australian Saga: Minister Explains Why No 1’s Visa Was Cancelled Again

Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke told reporters on Saturday that he had decided to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa because if the world No 1 tennis player were to remain in the country, riots could allegedly result and others might feel free to refuse the coronavirus vaccination.He described Djokovic as “a person of influence and status”, adding that his present stay in Australia may also “encourage others to disregard or act inconsistently with public health advice and policies” in the country.The 34-year-old tennis star, who is not vaccinated against the COVID-19, had his visa revoked after he arrived in Melbourne last week to defend his Australian Open title.Djokovic was then detained at the Park Hotel in Melbourne as he awaited deportation, but he was released after a court overturned the visa cancellation on Monday. This was followed by the 34-year-old apologising for his agent mistakenly ticking a box saying Djokovic had not travelled in the two weeks before arriving in Australia. The tennis star, who was returned to detention, had been drawn for the Australian Open’s first round, which opens on 17 January.The No 1 was earlier accused of skirting COVID-19 rules that require all tennis players to present proof of vaccination or a medical exemption. Djokovic's lawyers argued that he had been granted an exemption after being cured of the disease in December.

