International
Dramatic Twist: Embassy Claims Djokovic Has Diplomatic Passport, Star's Father Likens Him to a Wolf
Dramatic Twist: Embassy Claims Djokovic Has Diplomatic Passport, Star's Father Likens Him to a Wolf
Novak Djokovic's Australian saga has continued to grab global headlines, with new twists emerging almost each day. After the world's top tennis player won his... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
In a shock twist to his Melbourne episode, the Serbian Embassy in Australia has revealed that Novak Djokovic possesses a special diplomatic passport, ensuring "adequate treatment" for him while visiting other countries around the world.According to embassy officials, the 20-time Grand Slam winner has both a standard and diplomatic passport, which he received from the Serbian government in 2011 for raising the "popularity" of his nation "in the world".Djokovic took 2011 by storm, capturing the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open titles before being crowned the world No.1 for the first time in his career.However, Kian Bone, a lawyer with the Australia-based firm Macpherson Kelley, declared that Djokovic would not gain any advantage from his diplomatic passport because he hadn't entered the country as a diplomat and neither was he on an official state visit.Meanwhile, Djokovic was detained at an undisclosed location after visiting immigration officials on Saturday.Finding that his son was in detention, Djokovic's father Srdjan posted a heartfelt message of support for him on Instagram before comparing the reigning Australian Open champion to a Serbian wolf - a wild animal regarded as a symbol of ferocity and loyalty in their country.In another picture on Srdjan's account on the popular photo-sharing platform, Djokovic could seen looking upwards towards the sky with a white angelic light surrounding him from all sides.The photo seemed to be an extension of Srdjan's past comparison of his son's treatment in Australia with that of the crucifixion of Christ.Djokovic will have to stay in detention until Sunday when a federal court will hear the case for the reinstatement of his visa for the second time.If the court rules against him, Djokovic will be sent home and could be banned from visiting the island nation for the next three years.It would also end his quest for an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam and a 10th Australian Open title at Melbourne Park.Currently, he, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal are all tied on 20 Slam titles.The Australian Open gets underway on Monday.
Dramatic Twist: Embassy Claims Djokovic Has Diplomatic Passport, Star's Father Likens Him to a Wolf

08:16 GMT 15.01.2022
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
All materials
Novak Djokovic's Australian saga has continued to grab global headlines, with new twists emerging almost each day. After the world's top tennis player won his first battle against the country's government, the island nation cancelled his visa for a second time on Thursday, leaving his participation in the Grand Slam there in limbo.
In a shock twist to his Melbourne episode, the Serbian Embassy in Australia has revealed that Novak Djokovic possesses a special diplomatic passport, ensuring "adequate treatment" for him while visiting other countries around the world.

According to embassy officials, the 20-time Grand Slam winner has both a standard and diplomatic passport, which he received from the Serbian government in 2011 for raising the "popularity" of his nation "in the world".
Djokovic took 2011 by storm, capturing the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open titles before being crowned the world No.1 for the first time in his career.
However, Kian Bone, a lawyer with the Australia-based firm Macpherson Kelley, declared that Djokovic would not gain any advantage from his diplomatic passport because he hadn't entered the country as a diplomat and neither was he on an official state visit.

"Any claim for diplomatic immunity is only extended to diplomatic agents and would not extend to a private citizen of Serbia", he told the Australian media on Friday.

Meanwhile, Djokovic was detained at an undisclosed location after visiting immigration officials on Saturday.
Finding that his son was in detention, Djokovic's father Srdjan posted a heartfelt message of support for him on Instagram before comparing the reigning Australian Open champion to a Serbian wolf - a wild animal regarded as a symbol of ferocity and loyalty in their country.
In another picture on Srdjan's account on the popular photo-sharing platform, Djokovic could seen looking upwards towards the sky with a white angelic light surrounding him from all sides.
The photo seemed to be an extension of Srdjan's past comparison of his son's treatment in Australia with that of the crucifixion of Christ.
Djokovic will have to stay in detention until Sunday when a federal court will hear the case for the reinstatement of his visa for the second time.
If the court rules against him, Djokovic will be sent home and could be banned from visiting the island nation for the next three years.
It would also end his quest for an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam and a 10th Australian Open title at Melbourne Park.
Currently, he, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal are all tied on 20 Slam titles.
The Australian Open gets underway on Monday.
