Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/new-poll-shows-vast-portion-of-americans-not-happy-with-bidens-handling-of-economy-inflation-1092304770.html
New Poll Shows Vast Portion of Americans Not Happy With Biden's Handling of Economy, Inflation
New Poll Shows Vast Portion of Americans Not Happy With Biden's Handling of Economy, Inflation
President Biden, who is celebrating a full year in office next week, has faced a number of major crises over the past year, including migrants at the southern... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-16T21:26+0000
2022-01-16T21:26+0000
joe biden
us
poll
opinion poll
yougov poll
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092305292_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6241c6264f3bb7ed2cb13fc238965d7a.jpg
A majority of Americans believe the Biden administration has not focused enough on the economy and inflation, and 50% say the president's first year in office has left them "frustrated," a fresh CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday showed. According to the poll, 58% feel the Biden White House has not paid enough attention to the economy, and 65% say the same about the administration's handling of inflation.Interestingly, 35% believe Biden has focused on the economy appropriately, and just 28% believe he has focused adequately on inflation. When asked how they feel about the Biden presidency in general, 50% answer "frustrated," 49% say "disappointed," 40% say "nervous," and only a quarter of those asked (25%) say "calm" and "satisfied."More to the president's first year, the poll shows that his approval rating has remained stuck in the 40s, sliding from a high of 62% in March to 44% in November, where it is currently. It showed that, except for former President Donald Trump, who received 37% approval in 2018, he had a lower approval rating after his first year in office than his six predecessors. In 2002, former President George W. Bush had the greatest approval rating, 82%, according to CBS. However, while 55% of Americans approve of Biden's personal demeanor, 62% disapprove of his handling of the economy, and 70% disapprove of his handling of inflation.CBS News polling noted that dating back to 1978, Biden's rating is behind Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan by a bit, and Jimmy Carter.As for young people, while six out of ten voters under 30 voted for Biden in 2020, according to CBS, his favorable rating among Americans under 30 has plunged from 70% in February to only 42% currently, more than double the loss among other age groups.The fact that 39% of those polled believe Biden and the Democrats are focusing on issues they "don't care about" indeed adds to their dissatisfaction. When asked what would boost their impression of Biden, 63% said bringing inflation under control, and 24% said passing his Build Back Better spending proposal. However, 76% think that passing Build Back Better would not affect their opinion of him, and 37% say that managing inflation would not.A total of 69% of Americans blame Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on ambiguous information, 61% blame the president for advocating vaccine mandates, 47% think he was unprepared for the Omicron variant, and 43% feel the number of daily cases is not reducing fast enough.All in all, Biden's approval rating for handling COVID-19 is at an all-time low, and when asked why they do not think he is doing a good job, 57% now said the information regarding the outbreak is confusing, while back in October the number was just 47%. And few people believe it is due to a lack of vaccines.Responses to confusion about pandemic-related information and guidelines are particularly interesting in light of the fact that in a recent interview, the head of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, admitted that correcting the credibility of her agency and the recommendations it issues can be "hard."The poll is a nationally representative sample of 2,094 adult residents in the US, who were interviewed between January 12 and 14. The margin of error is 2.5 points.
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/bidens-approval-rating-hits-new-low-dropping-to-33-poll-suggests-1092227797.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/this-is-hard-cdc-head-walensky-explains-confusing-guidelines-as-all-free-to-decide-on-their-own-1092141352.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092305292_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_794cabffea883d7f9ed84992b72efad7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, poll, opinion poll, yougov poll, biden administration

New Poll Shows Vast Portion of Americans Not Happy With Biden's Handling of Economy, Inflation

21:26 GMT 16.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on "how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild America's bridges," in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild America's bridges, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
President Biden, who is celebrating a full year in office next week, has faced a number of major crises over the past year, including migrants at the southern border, inflation levels not seen in decades, and new, more transmissible strains of COVID-19.
A majority of Americans believe the Biden administration has not focused enough on the economy and inflation, and 50% say the president's first year in office has left them "frustrated," a fresh CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday showed.
According to the poll, 58% feel the Biden White House has not paid enough attention to the economy, and 65% say the same about the administration's handling of inflation.
Interestingly, 35% believe Biden has focused on the economy appropriately, and just 28% believe he has focused adequately on inflation. When asked how they feel about the Biden presidency in general, 50% answer "frustrated," 49% say "disappointed," 40% say "nervous," and only a quarter of those asked (25%) say "calm" and "satisfied."
© Photo : CBS News Poll/YouGovThe results of CBS News/YouGov poll to the question "Bide presidency has made you feel"
The results of CBS News/YouGov poll to the question Bide presidency has made you feel - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
The results of CBS News/YouGov poll to the question "Bide presidency has made you feel"
© Photo : CBS News Poll/YouGov
More to the president's first year, the poll shows that his approval rating has remained stuck in the 40s, sliding from a high of 62% in March to 44% in November, where it is currently. It showed that, except for former President Donald Trump, who received 37% approval in 2018, he had a lower approval rating after his first year in office than his six predecessors.
In 2002, former President George W. Bush had the greatest approval rating, 82%, according to CBS. However, while 55% of Americans approve of Biden's personal demeanor, 62% disapprove of his handling of the economy, and 70% disapprove of his handling of inflation.
CBS News polling noted that dating back to 1978, Biden's rating is behind Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan by a bit, and Jimmy Carter.
As for young people, while six out of ten voters under 30 voted for Biden in 2020, according to CBS, his favorable rating among Americans under 30 has plunged from 70% in February to only 42% currently, more than double the loss among other age groups.
U.S. President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 Response Team hold their regular call with the National Governors Association to discuss his Administration's response to the Omicron variant and to hear from the Governors on the needs in their States, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, in Washington, U.S., December 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Biden's Approval Rating Hits New Low, Dropping to 33%, Poll Suggests
13 January, 09:19 GMT
The fact that 39% of those polled believe Biden and the Democrats are focusing on issues they "don't care about" indeed adds to their dissatisfaction. When asked what would boost their impression of Biden, 63% said bringing inflation under control, and 24% said passing his Build Back Better spending proposal. However, 76% think that passing Build Back Better would not affect their opinion of him, and 37% say that managing inflation would not.
A total of 69% of Americans blame Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on ambiguous information, 61% blame the president for advocating vaccine mandates, 47% think he was unprepared for the Omicron variant, and 43% feel the number of daily cases is not reducing fast enough.
© Photo : CBS News Poll/YouGovThe results of CBS News/YouGov poll to the question about the pandemic-related information from the government officials
The results of CBS News/YouGov poll to the question about the pandemic-related information from the government officials - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
The results of CBS News/YouGov poll to the question about the pandemic-related information from the government officials
© Photo : CBS News Poll/YouGov
All in all, Biden's approval rating for handling COVID-19 is at an all-time low, and when asked why they do not think he is doing a good job, 57% now said the information regarding the outbreak is confusing, while back in October the number was just 47%. And few people believe it is due to a lack of vaccines.
Responses to confusion about pandemic-related information and guidelines are particularly interesting in light of the fact that in a recent interview, the head of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, admitted that correcting the credibility of her agency and the recommendations it issues can be "hard."
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky gives her opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
'This Is Hard': CDC Head Walensky Explains Confusing Guidelines as All Free to Decide on Their Own
10 January, 01:28 GMT
The poll is a nationally representative sample of 2,094 adult residents in the US, who were interviewed between January 12 and 14. The margin of error is 2.5 points.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:26 GMTNew Poll Shows Vast Portion of Americans Not Happy With Biden's Handling of Economy, Inflation
21:11 GMTWatch Two Hostages Escape Colleyville Synagogue Attacker Minutes Before He Is Shot Dead by Police
21:04 GMTUS Surgeon General Predicts ‘Tough Next Few Weeks’ Due to Omicron Variant
20:28 GMTVideo: Freighter Breakdown Blocks Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
20:26 GMTStoltenberg Says NATO Won't Agree to Keep Military Within Pre-1997 Borders
19:23 GMTPiers Morgan Slams Boris Johnson Over 'Partygate' — Video
19:13 GMTEx-Tennis Player Compares Djokovic's Fight for Australian Visa to NATO's Bombing of Serbia
18:58 GMTRussian Regulator Tells Meta to Restore Vienna Delegation's Facebook Page
18:41 GMTSNL Version of Joe Biden Has a Solution For Pandemic: 'Stop Seeing Spider-Man!'
18:36 GMTJordan Peterson Steps in to Defend Joe Rogan as Scientists Sign Letter Condemning His COVID Claims
18:25 GMTViral Video Explains Why Spaghetti Spoons Have Holes
18:21 GMT'Will Never Choose Bezos': Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan Would Favour Russian Rocket for Space Travel
18:09 GMT'Boris, Get Exit Done': Scottish Newspaper Trolls UK PM With His Famous Brexit Slogan
17:50 GMTIsraeli PM Pledges Netanyahu's Possible Plea Deal Will Not Bring Down Coalition Government
17:21 GMTColleyville Synagogue Crisis: Hostage-Taker Was Reportedly a British Citizen
17:15 GMTUK Authorities Concerned About Anti-Vaxxer Movement as it Tends To Extremism, Report Says
17:04 GMTBiden Calls Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation 'an Act of Terror'
16:54 GMTRetired Officer Opens Up On Heinous Decapitation Case Which Inspired Scream Horror Saga
15:50 GMTBBC Faces £2Bn in Cuts as Culture Minister Freezes License Fee for Two Years
15:43 GMTJanuary Unrest in Kazakhstan's Almaty Left 149 Civilians Dead