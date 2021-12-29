Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/poll-one-third-of-americans-consider-bidens-electoral-victory-as-illegitimate-1091887573.html
Poll: One Third of Americans Consider Biden's Electoral Victory as Illegitimate
Poll: One Third of Americans Consider Biden's Electoral Victory as Illegitimate
A new poll by the University of Massachusetts Amherst revealed that around 33% of voters in the United States do not recognise President Joe Biden's victory in 2020 presidential elections, with only 58% viewing Biden's presidency as legitimate.
2021-12-29T13:28+0000
2021-12-29T13:48+0000
joe biden
us
2020 united states presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091730150_0:0:2664:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd5a30e2b5ee351393c60cb7ba8c4b4.jpg
According to the survey, 11% of respondents considered Biden's victory "probably illegitimate", while 22% said it is "definitely illegitimate". Meanwhile, American opinions across the political spectrum have polarised considerably, with 71% of Republicans and 4% of Democrats not recognising Biden's election.The poll also revealed that an overwhelming majority (91%) of Democrats considers Biden's victory either "definitely legitimate" (83%) or "probably legitimate" (8%), on the contrary, only 21% of Republicans recognise the current president.Nonetheless, the general opinion of Americans on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election has remained stable since April, with almost 6 out of 10 Americans considering Biden's victory legitimate, Nteta added.The poll was conducted from 14-20 December, almost a year after the events of 6 January 2020, when the US Capitol was attacked by those protesting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The survey's organisers stressed that divisions in American society persist, including on the interpretation of those events and the need for penalties. While 86% of Democrats support continuing law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of the Capitol attack, more than a half of Republicans opposed such measures. The poll covered 1,000 people nationwide. The margin of error was 3.1%.
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/bidens-approval-rating-stays-lower-than-that-of-harris-as-she-loses-favorability-poll-shows-1091867960.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091730150_371:0:2664:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_ac1e4d55d68e851931cb7c8e3595da90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, 2020 united states presidential election

Poll: One Third of Americans Consider Biden's Electoral Victory as Illegitimate

13:28 GMT 29.12.2021 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 29.12.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden coughs as he speaks about the country's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden coughs as he speaks about the country's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A new poll by the University of Massachusetts Amherst has revealed that around 33% of voters in the United States do not recognise President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential elections, with only 58% viewing Biden's presidency as legitimate.
According to the survey, 11% of respondents considered Biden's victory "probably illegitimate", while 22% said it is "definitely illegitimate". Meanwhile, American opinions across the political spectrum have polarised considerably, with 71% of Republicans and 4% of Democrats not recognising Biden's election.
The poll also revealed that an overwhelming majority (91%) of Democrats considers Biden's victory either "definitely legitimate" (83%) or "probably legitimate" (8%), on the contrary, only 21% of Republicans recognise the current president.

"Given the continued questioning of Biden's victory by prominent Republican elected officials, conservative media personalities, and former President Trump, it is no surprise that 7 in 10 Republicans, conservatives, and Trump voters view the results of the 2020 election with scepticism, if not outright disbelief", director of the poll Tatishe Nteta said.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens as U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks before signing four bills from the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Biden’s Approval Rating Stays Lower Than That of Harris, as She Loses Favorability, Poll Shows
Yesterday, 21:30 GMT
Nonetheless, the general opinion of Americans on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election has remained stable since April, with almost 6 out of 10 Americans considering Biden's victory legitimate, Nteta added.
The poll was conducted from 14-20 December, almost a year after the events of 6 January 2020, when the US Capitol was attacked by those protesting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The survey's organisers stressed that divisions in American society persist, including on the interpretation of those events and the need for penalties. While 86% of Democrats support continuing law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of the Capitol attack, more than a half of Republicans opposed such measures.
The poll covered 1,000 people nationwide. The margin of error was 3.1%.
190000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:48 GMTRussia Conducts Tests of S-500 Anti-Missile Defence Systems in Arctic Region, Source Says
13:32 GMTFormer US Ambassador to Iraq Admits Trial of Saddam Hussein Was Flawed
13:28 GMTMan in India’s Puducherry Climbs Tree to Avoid COVID Vaccine - Video
13:28 GMTPoll: One Third of Americans Consider Biden's Electoral Victory as Illegitimate
13:24 GMTBeijing Pledges Proactive Fiscal Steps to Shore Up Chinese Economy Next Year
13:23 GMTBelarusian Embassy to Request Information From UK Authorities on Attack Against Diplomat
13:06 GMTMoscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Centre Memorial
12:46 GMTDeclassified Docs Reveal Irish Diplomat Said Boris Johnson Had 'Naive Views' of Northern Ireland
12:37 GMTPolish Border Guard Says Gunshots Fired Into Air on Belarusian Side
12:21 GMTGlory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says
12:15 GMTOpposition, Netizens Mock India's Andhra BJP Chief for Promising Cheap Liquor If Voted Into Power
12:04 GMTHamas Slams PNA Leader Abbas for Meeting Israeli Defence Minister for First Time in 10 Years
11:58 GMTLawyer: Dems Trying to Deprive Trump of Executive Privilege, But Used It to Cover Up Their Own Flaws
11:50 GMTUncertainty, Chaos Grip Patients as Protesting Doctors Boycott Duty at Delhi Hospitals
11:20 GMTIndian Traders Fear Losses as Gov't Goes for Stringent Market Curbs Amid COVID Case Surge in Delhi
10:56 GMTFormer US National Security Adviser John Bolton Calls for NATO to 'Stand Up to Russia'
10:35 GMTHasta la Vista…Hollywood Star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Journalist Maria Shriver Finalise Divorce
10:30 GMTBroadway Show 'The Music Man' Cancelled as Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19
10:22 GMTUS Military Budget Hike to 'Support Taiwan' Will Make Few Ripples in Pacific
10:00 GMTIncoming NYC Comptroller Who Vowed to 'Defund Police' to Have NYPD Security Detail