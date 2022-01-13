https://sputniknews.com/20220113/bidens-approval-rating-hits-new-low-dropping-to-33-poll-suggests-1092227797.html

Biden's Approval Rating Hits New Low, Dropping to 33%, Poll Suggests

Around 75 percent of Democrats said they back Biden, but his rating among independents dropped to 25 percent, and among Republicans - to 2 percent.

Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped once again, reaching a new low, according to a Quinnipiac University poll. The survey suggests that only 33 percent of Americans support the president now - which is 11 percent lower than last month. At the same time, 53 percent disapprove of the job he is doing - and around 13 percent are not sure about him.At least 57 percent of respondents disapprove of how the White House is handling the economy, 55 percent are not satisfied with Biden's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and around 54 percent criticised his take on foreign policy.Also, almost 49 percent of Americans say Biden is dividing the country, and only 42 believe he is working to unite it.The poll surveyed 1,313 adults between 7-10 January. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.7 percentage points.

