Poll: Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19

Poll: Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19

A record number of Americans - 56% - say they disapprove of US President Joe Biden’s handling of the pressing issues facing the United States, including the economy and the coronavirus pandemic, a new poll by Change Research revealed on Tuesday.

The approval rating of 44% is the lowest support for Biden since he became president a year ago.The overwhelming majority of Americans said they disapprove of how Biden has handled every major aspect of his job, but particularly the economy (60%), employment (58%) and immigration (72%).Going forward, Americans said they are mostly concerned about the state of the economy (73%), health care costs (86%), the federal debt (86%) and the increasing prices of everyday goods and services (89%).Biden and former US President Donald Trump are viewed equally favorable by the same percentage of Americans (38%), according to the poll results.The poll was conducted online among 1,895 registered voters from December 17-20 and has a margin of error of 2.3%.

