Poll: Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19
Poll: Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19
A record number of Americans - 56% - say they disapprove of US President Joe Biden’s handling of the pressing issues facing the United States, including the economy and the coronavirus pandemic, a new poll by Change Research revealed on Tuesday.
2022-01-04T17:24+0000
2022-01-04T17:24+0000
joe biden
us
rating
The approval rating of 44% is the lowest support for Biden since he became president a year ago.The overwhelming majority of Americans said they disapprove of how Biden has handled every major aspect of his job, but particularly the economy (60%), employment (58%) and immigration (72%).Going forward, Americans said they are mostly concerned about the state of the economy (73%), health care costs (86%), the federal debt (86%) and the increasing prices of everyday goods and services (89%).Biden and former US President Donald Trump are viewed equally favorable by the same percentage of Americans (38%), according to the poll results.The poll was conducted online among 1,895 registered voters from December 17-20 and has a margin of error of 2.3%.
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/bidens-year-in-review-highs-lows-and-whats-next-for-the-white-house-1091806344.html
joe biden, us, rating

Poll: Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19

17:24 GMT 04.01.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A record number of Americans - 56% - say they disapprove of US President Joe Biden's handling of the pressing issues facing the United States, including the economy and the coronavirus pandemic, a new poll by Change Research revealed on Tuesday.
The approval rating of 44% is the lowest support for Biden since he became president a year ago.
The overwhelming majority of Americans said they disapprove of how Biden has handled every major aspect of his job, but particularly the economy (60%), employment (58%) and immigration (72%).
Biden's Year in Review: Highs, Lows, and What's Next for the White House
31 December 2021, 19:00 GMT
Biden's Year in Review: Highs, Lows, and What's Next for the White House
31 December 2021, 19:00 GMT
Going forward, Americans said they are mostly concerned about the state of the economy (73%), health care costs (86%), the federal debt (86%) and the increasing prices of everyday goods and services (89%).
Biden and former US President Donald Trump are viewed equally favorable by the same percentage of Americans (38%), according to the poll results.
The poll was conducted online among 1,895 registered voters from December 17-20 and has a margin of error of 2.3%.
