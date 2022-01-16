Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/jordan-peterson-steps-in-to-defend-joe-rogan-as-scientists-sign-letter-condemning-his-covid-claims-1092302490.html
Jordan Peterson Steps in to Defend Joe Rogan as Scientists Sign Letter Condemning His COVID Claims
Jordan Peterson Steps in to Defend Joe Rogan as Scientists Sign Letter Condemning His COVID Claims
Rogan repeatedly questioned the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and other facts regarding the global pandemic on his popular show 'Joe Rogan Experience'. He... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
Canadian psychologist and author, Professor Jordan Peterson has stepped forward to defend popular podcast host Joe Rogan, after he was accused of spreading fake information about COVID-19 by a global group of scientists and physicians. They asked Spotify, which distributes his podcasts, to act on their concerns and deal with those who spread debunked rumours about COVID, starting with Rogan.More than 270 professionals signed the letter addressed to Spotify, in which they accused Rogan of having a "history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic". They argued that such "mass-misinformation events" can have "extraordinarily dangerous ramifications".The signatories pointed in particular a December 2021 episode of his 'Joe Rogan Experience' (JRE) show which featured virologist and immunologist Robert Malone, who claimed to have invented the technology for COVID-19 vaccines.Rogan was outspoken on his show in opposing the COVID-19 vaccines. He also discussed rumours about hospitals in the US being allegedly paid for every death from COVID-19.The podcast's host caught COVID himself in September 2021 and boasted that he had treated it with various drugs, including Ivermectin – an antiparasitic drug that ought to have no effect in treating a viral infection such as COVID-19. He faced an online backlash over his approach to treatment which combined with anger about his rejection that the vaccination is any use.
Jordan Peterson Steps in to Defend Joe Rogan as Scientists Sign Letter Condemning His COVID Claims

18:36 GMT 16.01.2022
Rogan repeatedly questioned the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and other facts regarding the global pandemic on his popular show 'Joe Rogan Experience'. He himself contracted COVID in September 2021.
Canadian psychologist and author, Professor Jordan Peterson has stepped forward to defend popular podcast host Joe Rogan, after he was accused of spreading fake information about COVID-19 by a global group of scientists and physicians. They asked Spotify, which distributes his podcasts, to act on their concerns and deal with those who spread debunked rumours about COVID, starting with Rogan.

"Joe Rogan: King of Misinformation. That's why so many people prefer him to CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS (which never lie or dissimulate). Leave him alone Spotify and censors everywhere," Jordan Peterson tweeted.

More than 270 professionals signed the letter addressed to Spotify, in which they accused Rogan of having a "history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic". They argued that such "mass-misinformation events" can have "extraordinarily dangerous ramifications".
The signatories pointed in particular a December 2021 episode of his 'Joe Rogan Experience' (JRE) show which featured virologist and immunologist Robert Malone, who claimed to have invented the technology for COVID-19 vaccines.

"Dr. Malone used the JRE platform to promote numerous baseless claims, including several falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccines and an unfounded theory that societal leaders have 'hypnotised' the public. Many of these statements have already been discredited," the letter said.

Rogan was outspoken on his show in opposing the COVID-19 vaccines. He also discussed rumours about hospitals in the US being allegedly paid for every death from COVID-19.
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Joe Rogan Brags About Being Able to Have Oral Sex... With Himself
12 November 2021, 17:44 GMT
The podcast's host caught COVID himself in September 2021 and boasted that he had treated it with various drugs, including Ivermectin – an antiparasitic drug that ought to have no effect in treating a viral infection such as COVID-19. He faced an online backlash over his approach to treatment which combined with anger about his rejection that the vaccination is any use.
