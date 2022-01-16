https://sputniknews.com/20220116/jordan-peterson-steps-in-to-defend-joe-rogan-as-scientists-sign-letter-condemning-his-covid-claims-1092302490.html

Jordan Peterson Steps in to Defend Joe Rogan as Scientists Sign Letter Condemning His COVID Claims

Rogan repeatedly questioned the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and other facts regarding the global pandemic on his popular show 'Joe Rogan Experience'. He... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

Canadian psychologist and author, Professor Jordan Peterson has stepped forward to defend popular podcast host Joe Rogan, after he was accused of spreading fake information about COVID-19 by a global group of scientists and physicians. They asked Spotify, which distributes his podcasts, to act on their concerns and deal with those who spread debunked rumours about COVID, starting with Rogan.More than 270 professionals signed the letter addressed to Spotify, in which they accused Rogan of having a "history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic". They argued that such "mass-misinformation events" can have "extraordinarily dangerous ramifications".The signatories pointed in particular a December 2021 episode of his 'Joe Rogan Experience' (JRE) show which featured virologist and immunologist Robert Malone, who claimed to have invented the technology for COVID-19 vaccines.Rogan was outspoken on his show in opposing the COVID-19 vaccines. He also discussed rumours about hospitals in the US being allegedly paid for every death from COVID-19.The podcast's host caught COVID himself in September 2021 and boasted that he had treated it with various drugs, including Ivermectin – an antiparasitic drug that ought to have no effect in treating a viral infection such as COVID-19. He faced an online backlash over his approach to treatment which combined with anger about his rejection that the vaccination is any use.

