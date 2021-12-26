Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/youd-have-to-kill-me-first-jordan-peterson-slams-justin-trudeaus-call-for-vaccination-1091819532.html
'You'd Have to Kill Me First': Jordan Peterson Slams Justin Trudeau's Call for Vaccination
'You'd Have to Kill Me First': Jordan Peterson Slams Justin Trudeau's Call for Vaccination
Before Christmas, Trudeau tweeted that while Canadians were doing some “last-minute” shopping for the holiday, they could add a vaccine booster to their list. 26.12.2021, Sputnik International
Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson has recently given Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, a piece of his mind online after the latter urged people to get a booster shot.Peterson’s remark came after Trudeau tweeted before Christmas Eve that people “taking care of some last-minute Christmas shopping” could add a vaccine booster to their list.“If you’re eligible for one but haven’t gotten it yet, please, do so now,” Trudeau wrote. “And if you don’t have your first or second dose, now’s the time to get it.”In response, Peterson stated in no uncertain terms that he was having none of it.“Up yours @JustinTrudeau. Seriously. You'd have to kill me first,” he tweeted, making his thoughts on the subject patently clear.Peterson’s tweet received a mixed reaction online, with some netizens mocking him and others seemingly appreciating his view.Some, however, seemed confused, arguing that Peterson himself had already been vaccinated.
'You'd Have to Kill Me First': Jordan Peterson Slams Justin Trudeau's Call for Vaccination

