'You'd Have to Kill Me First': Jordan Peterson Slams Justin Trudeau's Call for Vaccination
Before Christmas, Trudeau tweeted that while Canadians were doing some “last-minute” shopping for the holiday, they could add a vaccine booster to their list.
Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson has recently given Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, a piece of his mind online after the latter urged people to get a booster shot.
Peterson’s remark came after Trudeau tweeted before Christmas Eve that people “taking care of some last-minute Christmas shopping” could add a vaccine booster to their list.
“If you’re eligible for one but haven’t gotten it yet, please, do so now,” Trudeau wrote. “And if you don’t have your first or second dose, now’s the time to get it.”
In response, Peterson stated in no uncertain terms that he was having none of it.
“Up yours @JustinTrudeau. Seriously. You'd have to kill me first,” he tweeted, making his thoughts on the subject patently clear.
Peterson’s tweet received a mixed reaction online, with some netizens mocking him and others seemingly appreciating his view.
People with spines get angry when tyrants tell them what to do. #— Staphyn Schmidt (@DougQuaidsTowel) December 25, 2021
Medical Tyranny— Hans Walter (@sfjazzguy) December 25, 2021
My man! That's the spirit. NWO turds like JT need to be flushed.— Matthew Loop (@matthewloop) December 25, 2021
whoaaa buddy, easy with the ruby ridge larp— MalevolentSomething👁 (@CursedObject) December 25, 2021
Some, however, seemed confused, arguing that Peterson himself had already been vaccinated.
Dude, you're already vaccinated?!? Another nonsensical tweet from your feed....— D (@DAVE______DAVE) December 25, 2021
But I thought you already are double vaccinated. Why take 2 jabs and not the 3rd ?— Mishimized (@Mishimized) December 25, 2021