Joe Rogan Claims Biden Faked Getting a Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
The podcast host has recently been slammed by health experts for spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Rogan, who tested positive for the disease at the beginning of September, revealed that he took ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites in animals. A US watchdog urged Americans not to believe reports that ivermectin can cure COVID-19.
Joe Rogan has suggested that US President Joe Biden lied about getting a booster jab of COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the Democrat president posted a statement on social media calling on Americans to receive an additional dose of the inoculation in order to guarantee better protection against the disease. The politician also posted a photo of himself getting the jab.
The COVID-19 booster shots will provide even more protection from COVID-19 for those who are at greater risk. That’s why today, I got my booster — and encourage everyone who’s eligible to do so as well. pic.twitter.com/XO4l3XxgLG— President Biden (@POTUS) September 27, 2021
The event was also broadcast live on television, but Rogan claims it was staged as inoculations against the coronavirus can cause side effects, including serious ones.
"I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television. What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he like gets it and faints? Like, because people have had very bad reactions like in the moment for whatever reason", Rogan said.
His guest on the podcast, former CIA officer Mike Baker, seemed to share Rogan’s opinion.
"I agree because every other step of the way with any president, they're so careful, so careful about the messaging, the optics, the security issues related to it. It would be not unheard of, let's put it that way", Baker said.
"I agree because every other step of the way with any president, they're so careful, so careful about the messaging, the optics, the security issues related to it. It would be not unheard of, let's put it that way", Baker said.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the country’s public health agency, like any other vaccine, inoculations against COVID-19 cause mild side effects, such as headache, fever, muscle pain, and nausea. Serious side effects are rare, but may occur, the CDC said. A recent report showed that side effects after a booster shot mirror those people feel after getting a second dose of a vaccine.
Booster shots, given to individuals at least six months after being fully vaccinated, are aimed at prolonging people’s immunity by maintaining higher levels of antibodies against COVID-19. Last month, the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) approved a booster dose of the inoculation made by Pfizer and BioNTech for people aged over 65, as well as for those who are at risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.
Prior to the FDA’s authorisation, a panel of experts published an article in peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet, in which they said that vaccine boosters are not widely needed. The panel, which included two departing officials from the FDA as well as several experts from the World Health Organisation, argued that any decision on booster shots must be based "on careful analyses of adequately controlled clinical or epidemiological data, or both, indicating a persistent and meaningful reduction in severe disease”.
The scientists stressed that two doses of vaccine remain highly effective against preventing hospitalisations.
The scientists stressed that two doses of vaccine remain highly effective against preventing hospitalisations.
"Current evidence does not, therefore, appear to show a need for boosting in the general population, in which efficacy against severe disease remains high", the researchers wrote.