Joe Rogan Brags About Being Able to Have Oral Sex... With Himself

Joe Rogan is a prominent conservative radio host, famous for the audacious statements he makes on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience". Rogan has in the past... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

During a new episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan shared a rather unusual fun fact about himself, claiming that he is capable of performing fellatio on himself.To those who are wondering - no, he did not actually have oral sex with himself, but he shared the details of how he was able to prove it.When asked how he could spend his time hosting a podcast show when he could be constantly doing other, apparently more pleasant, things, Rogan laughed: "You still have a d**k in your mouth - you can’t enjoy it!"This is not the first controversial and/or bizarre claim Rogan has made on his podcast - but, according to some of the social media users, it's certainly one of the best. Being one of the most popular podcasters in the world, he frequently faces criticism over claims he made about the coronavirus pandemic, cancel culture, modern American society and politics. Most recently, Rogan claimed that US President Joe Biden "faked" receiving his booster vaccine shot. The podcaster is not a big fan of the 46th US President in general, as he said Biden was "not a real leader" because "everyone knows he's out of his mind".

vot tak "conservative radio host" & "capable of performing fellatio on himself" ... The latter being the foremost goal of the former. :-D 0

