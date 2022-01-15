https://sputniknews.com/20220115/socialite-sex-trafficker-blogger-did-ghislaine-maxwell-run-one-of-reddits-most-popular-pages--1092274036.html

Socialite, Sex Trafficker, Blogger? Did Ghislaine Maxwell Run One of Reddit's Most Popular Pages?

The daughter of a UK publishing tycoon has recently been found guilty of grooming girls and young women for her partner Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell, 60, faces... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

Ghislaine Maxwell once ran one of the most popular pages on Reddit. Sounds more implausible than the popular conspiracy theory that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself, but some netizens claim it is true. Online sleuths allege that there are several things that link the British socialite to the top rated account.The first clue, which may seem far-fetched, is the page's handle (u/maxwellhill) that bears similarities to the woman's last name. The second one is that the account didn't hasn't shared any new content since July 2020, when the socialite was arrested by the FBI. A third clue, which purportedly links the page to the socialite, is that the author uses British, French, and American spelling just like Maxwell, who lived in the United States and Britain, and has French citizenship. Both u/maxwellhill and Ghislaine were born in December and the account became inactive for some period of time in 2013 – the time of Maxwell's mother's death, another clue linking her to the account, netizens allege.However, the most solid "evidence" that the daughter of a UK billionaire was into the news, Reddit users claim, is the fact that the page never posted stories about Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier who was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors in 2019. According to court documents, the two were in a relationship between 1994 and 1997 and reportedly maintained a close relationship after their breakup.U/maxwellhill covered the biggest news stories across the globe from politics, entertainment, and sports to business, science, and tech, but not a single article was posted about Epstein and his alleged victims.The account was one of the most highly rated on Reddit, with tech website Gizmodo naming it "the most successful man/woman on Reddit". "Maxwellhill's ascent to power was deliberate and skillful", Gizmodo wrote. Over the course of its existence the page received over 15 million karma points, an equivalent of likes.Meanwhile, the judge presiding over her case has set a date for her sentencing. Maxwell was found guilty on five out of six counts, including the most serious charge – sex trafficking of a minor. On Friday, Judge Alison Nathan set 28 June 2022 as the date. However, the sentencing could be delayed if the woman's lawyers successfully appeal the verdict.A week after Maxwell was convicted, it became known that one of the jurors in the trial didn't tell the court he was a victim of sexual abuse and purportedly wrongfully filed a questionnaire while being chosen for the jury. A second juror too confessed that he lied about being abused. These revelations may increase Maxwell's chances of obtaining a retrial.

