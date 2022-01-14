Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/questions-about-sex-life-and-private-parts-prince-andrew-reportedly-faces-off-limits-deposition-1092263613.html
Questions About Sex Life and Private Parts: Prince Andrew Reportedly Faces Off Limits Deposition
Questions About Sex Life and Private Parts: Prince Andrew Reportedly Faces Off Limits Deposition
The Duke of York has been sued by an American woman, Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced into an intimate relationship with the royal when she was a minor. Prince Andrew has consistently denied the accusations.
2022-01-14T18:21+0000
2022-01-14T18:21+0000
uk
ghislaine maxwell
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
sexual abuse
virginia roberts giuffre
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092254885_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_bbf01ac3fdcd430e4ec2c3a2fa799f2d.jpg
Prince Andrew is facing an "off limits" deposition, which will see him answering embarrassing questions, the Mirror reported. The outlet spoke with lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represents victims of Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier charged with running a sex-trafficking network of minors in 2019. Kuvin said the prince may face all sorts of questions from his accuser’s lawyers, including about his sex life and private parts.He added that because Prince Andrew mentioned his family, while discussing the issue in an interview with the BBC, senior members of the royal family, including Prince Andrew’s mother could be asked to testify in the trial.Earlier this year, Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss the civil lawsuit against him, ruling that the claims made by his accuser Virginia Giuffre were “legally sufficient”. This means that the case will go to trial, which is scheduled for late 2022."Mrs Giuffre’s complaint is neither ‘unintelligible’ nor 'vague' nor 'ambiguous'," the judge said.Previously Prince Andrew’s lawyers argued that Mrs Giuffre’s lawsuit was unconstitutional and said that a settlement she struck with Jeffrey Epstein protected the royal from liability.What Are the Allegations Against Prince Andrew?Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) is one of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier, who was charged with running a sex-trafficking network of minors in 2019. Long before that, in 2008, he served a prison sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution, but thanks to a plea deal received a lenient punishment. Epstein had many friends in high circles, including Prince Andrew, former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and ex-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell groomed girls and young women for the financier, offering them jobs as masseuses in the house of the millionaire. That is how Giuffre ended up working for Epstein. The mother of three claims that when she was 17, which is considered a minor in most US states, she was trafficked to London (where 17 is not a minor), and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew. She was introduced to the royal at a nightclub before the four of them headed to Maxwell's mansion, where the royal reportedly slept with the girl.Giuffre also claims that the Duke of York had sex with her on two other separate occasions without her consent. The woman came forward with the accusations in the 2010s, but the case only received attention in 2019 after Epstein's arrest.That same year, Prince Andrew gave an interview to the BBC where he tried to explain his relationship with Epstein as well as answer the allegations made against him. The royal categorically denied the accusations. He claimed he had an alibi for the day the purported sexual intercourse occurred in London - he went with one of his daughters to a PizzaExpress.The Duke also claimed that he never met Giuffre, something which has been questioned as there is at least one photo showing the royal standing with the girl with Ghislaine Maxwell behind them (he maintains it could have been doctored). Two people also claim to have seen him with Giuffre – at a nightclub and on Epstein's private island, where the financier and his powerful friends are believed to have sexually abused girls and women.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092254885_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac966d28401dee21547e98fa1493ed9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, ghislaine maxwell, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, sexual abuse, virginia roberts giuffre

Questions About Sex Life and Private Parts: Prince Andrew Reportedly Faces Off Limits Deposition

18:21 GMT 14.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / Steve Parsons / Ben GabbeБританский принц Эндрю и Вирджиния Джуффре
Британский принц Эндрю и Вирджиния Джуффре - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / Steve Parsons / Ben Gabbe
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Duke of York has been sued by an American woman, Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced into an intimate relationship with the royal when she was a minor. Prince Andrew has consistently denied the accusations and contested several of Mrs Giuffre's claims.
Prince Andrew is facing an "off limits" deposition, which will see him answering embarrassing questions, the Mirror reported. The outlet spoke with lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represents victims of Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier charged with running a sex-trafficking network of minors in 2019. Kuvin said the prince may face all sorts of questions from his accuser’s lawyers, including about his sex life and private parts.

"Nothing is off limits because if an underage girl can describe what the Duke of York’s private parts look like... how would that be if they had not had a relationship?" Spencer Kuvin asked.

He added that because Prince Andrew mentioned his family, while discussing the issue in an interview with the BBC, senior members of the royal family, including Prince Andrew’s mother could be asked to testify in the trial.

"He mentioned his wife as well as his daughters. They can now all legally be deposed. The lawyers could even try for the Queen. I don’t doubt they will, but as a sovereign, it will be almost impossible to do," the lawyer said.

Earlier this year, Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss the civil lawsuit against him, ruling that the claims made by his accuser Virginia Giuffre were “legally sufficient”. This means that the case will go to trial, which is scheduled for late 2022.

"Mrs Giuffre’s complaint is neither ‘unintelligible’ nor 'vague' nor 'ambiguous'," the judge said.

Previously Prince Andrew’s lawyers argued that Mrs Giuffre’s lawsuit was unconstitutional and said that a settlement she struck with Jeffrey Epstein protected the royal from liability.

What Are the Allegations Against Prince Andrew?

Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) is one of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier, who was charged with running a sex-trafficking network of minors in 2019. Long before that, in 2008, he served a prison sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution, but thanks to a plea deal received a lenient punishment.
Epstein had many friends in high circles, including Prince Andrew, former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and ex-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.
Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell groomed girls and young women for the financier, offering them jobs as masseuses in the house of the millionaire. That is how Giuffre ended up working for Epstein.
The mother of three claims that when she was 17, which is considered a minor in most US states, she was trafficked to London (where 17 is not a minor), and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew. She was introduced to the royal at a nightclub before the four of them headed to Maxwell's mansion, where the royal reportedly slept with the girl.
Giuffre also claims that the Duke of York had sex with her on two other separate occasions without her consent. The woman came forward with the accusations in the 2010s, but the case only received attention in 2019 after Epstein's arrest.
That same year, Prince Andrew gave an interview to the BBC where he tried to explain his relationship with Epstein as well as answer the allegations made against him. The royal categorically denied the accusations. He claimed he had an alibi for the day the purported sexual intercourse occurred in London - he went with one of his daughters to a PizzaExpress.

The Duke also claimed that he never met Giuffre, something which has been questioned as there is at least one photo showing the royal standing with the girl with Ghislaine Maxwell behind them (he maintains it could have been doctored). Two people also claim to have seen him with Giuffre – at a nightclub and on Epstein's private island, where the financier and his powerful friends are believed to have sexually abused girls and women.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:52 GMTPentagon Says Does Not See Need for Hotline With Russia for Deconfliction on Ukraine
18:28 GMTGOP Lawmaker Plans to Bring FAUCI Act to Senate Floor After Spat With US Top Doctor
18:23 GMTNATO Chief Slams Cyberattacks on Ukrainian Gov't, Pledges 'Strong Support' to Kiev
18:21 GMTQuestions About Sex Life and Private Parts: Prince Andrew Reportedly Faces Off Limits Deposition
18:07 GMTAnger as US School Allows Satan Club to Distribute Flyers in Its Lobby
17:23 GMTHere Comes the Sun: Corona Rolls Out Vitamin D-Enriched Alcohol-Free Beer
17:13 GMTGOP v CPD: Republicans to Forbid Future Party Nominees to Take Part in Presidential Debates
17:04 GMTPentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media
16:57 GMTDitch Your 'Plus One': Residents of Town Forced to Have Appendix Removed Before Moving In
16:46 GMT'To Kill Russians'? CIA Reportedly Trained Ukrainian Squads to Launch Anti-Russian Insurgency
16:37 GMTForgetting Memories is Useful? New Study Dispels Concerns
16:36 GMTRenewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downing Street
16:30 GMTWhite House Claims Russia Preparing False Flag Operation as Pretext for Ukraine Invasion
16:17 GMTChinese 'Spy' Payments to Labour MP: Conspiracy or Cock-Up?
16:07 GMTAs India is Hit by Third COVID Wave, Political Parties are Forced to Move Electoral Campaigns Online
16:05 GMTLiverpool Reluctant to Meet Mo Salah Demands Despite Footballer's Red Flag Over Delay in New Deal
16:03 GMTGreat Tactic? Video of GOP Senator Rand Paul Saying 'Misinformation Works' Resurfaces
14:48 GMTDance Off! Video of Boris Johnson Rocking the Floor Goes Viral Amid #PartyGate Scandal
14:28 GMTTop EU Diplomat Borrell and French FM Le Drian Hold Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
14:28 GMT'I’ve Decided to Follow My Son': Sinead O'Connor in Hospital After Her Child's Suicide