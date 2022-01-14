https://sputniknews.com/20220114/eight-young-women-reportedly-accompanied-epstein-on-his-visits-to-bill-clintons-white-house-1092248146.html
Eight Young Women Reportedly Accompanied Epstein on His Visits to Bill Clinton's White House
Eight Young Women Reportedly Accompanied Epstein on His Visits to Bill Clinton's White House
Bill Clinton has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing over his relationship with the late convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, amid reports that the 42nd US president flew on the disgraced financier's private plane "Lolita Express" at least 26 times after he left office.
Jeffrey Epstein often brought young women with him during the late convicted sex trafficker's trips to the Bill Clinton White House between 1993 and 1995, according to visitor logs obtained by the Daily Mail.The logs reveal the names of a total of eight women who accompanied Epstein within that period, including four who were known to be Epstein's girlfriends, including Celina Midelfart, Eva Andersson-Dubin, Francis Jardine, and sweetheart-turned-madam Ghislaine Maxwell.Last month, Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting and trafficking underage girls for the disgraced financier between 1994 and 1997, and is currently in prison as she awaits sentencing.The four other women who also appear in the logs are Jennifer Garrison, Shelley Gafni, Jennifer Driver, and Lyubov Orlova. However, Epstein's relationship with them remains unclear.Records also reveal that Epstein decorated his Palm Beach mansion with photos of himself standing at the podium of the White House Briefing Room.This comes on the heels of the visitor logs made public by the Daily Mail in December showing that Epstein visited the White House at least 17 times between 1993 and 1995.According to the logs, Epstein was first admitted as a guest on 25 February 1993, just a month after Bill Clinton's inauguration.Epstein died in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in a New York City jail cell. The billionaire financier, who had earlier been convicted of multiple counts of sex abuse against minors, was ruled to have hanged himself, although the cause of his death was deemed suspicious at the time.Conspiracy theories speculate about whether Epstein was murdered to prevent him from testifying against his high-profile friends, including Prince Andrew, as well as former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.The 42nd president, for his part, claimed after Epstein's purported suicide that he knew "nothing about the terrible crimes" the financier committed.
Jeffrey Epstein often brought young women with him during the late convicted sex trafficker's trips to the Bill Clinton White House between 1993 and 1995, according to visitor logs obtained by the Daily Mail.
The logs reveal the names of a total of eight women who accompanied Epstein within that period, including four who were known to be Epstein's girlfriends, including Celina Midelfart, Eva Andersson-Dubin, Francis Jardine, and sweetheart-turned-madam Ghislaine Maxwell
.
Last month, Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting and trafficking underage girls for the disgraced financier between 1994 and 1997, and is currently in prison as she awaits sentencing.
The four other women who also appear in the logs are Jennifer Garrison, Shelley Gafni, Jennifer Driver, and Lyubov Orlova. However, Epstein's relationship with them remains unclear.
Although the logs do not disclose the purpose of Epstein's companions to the Clinton White House, they record the late convicted sex trafficker appearing in and out of the 42nd president's home twice in one day on three different occasions.
Records also reveal that Epstein decorated his Palm Beach mansion with photos of himself standing at the podium of the White House Briefing Room.
This comes on the heels of the visitor logs made public by the Daily Mail in December showing that Epstein visited the White House at least 17 times between 1993 and 1995.
According to the logs, Epstein was first admitted as a guest on 25 February 1993, just a month after Bill Clinton's inauguration.
Epstein died in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in a New York City jail cell. The billionaire financier
, who had earlier been convicted of multiple counts of sex abuse against minors, was ruled to have hanged himself, although the cause of his death was deemed suspicious at the time.
Conspiracy theories speculate about whether Epstein was murdered to prevent him from testifying against his high-profile friends, including Prince Andrew, as well as former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.
The 42nd president, for his part, claimed after Epstein's purported suicide that he knew "nothing about the terrible crimes" the financier committed.