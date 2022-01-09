https://sputniknews.com/20220109/never-before-seen-photo-shows-ex-top-adviser-to-tony-blair-partying-with-jeffrey-epstein-1092126340.html

Never-Before-Seen PHOTO Shows Ex-Top Adviser to Tony Blair Partying With Jeffrey Epstein

Never-Before-Seen PHOTO Shows Ex-Top Adviser to Tony Blair Partying With Jeffrey Epstein

A never-before-seen photograph has been released by The Sun, showing Lord Peter Mandelson, a former Labour Cabinet minister

2022-01-09T07:44+0000

2022-01-09T07:44+0000

2022-01-09T07:44+0000

world

jeffrey epstein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083211563_0:56:3000:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_fe82d261fca2a1e7e12db495d37887dc.jpg

A never-before-seen photograph has been released by The Sun, showing Lord Peter Mandelson, a former Labour Cabinet minister and a leading adviser to ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair, pictured with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein after he had been charged with sex crimes.The photo was supposedly taken inside Epstein's apartment in Paris's Avenue Foch in August 2006.Epstein is seen blowing out the candles on what appears to be a birthday cake while Mandelson is sitting next to him.According to reports, Mandelson was introduced to the late sex trafficker by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's ex-girlfriend and accomplice, who was found guilty in December on five charges, including conspiracy to entice minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity, transporting a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor.Back then, Mandelson had stood down as an MP after resigning twice from the government, including over a financial sleaze probe.An acquaintance of Mandelson insisted in 2019 that he had met with Epstein on “no more than five or six occasions”.In 2005, Epstein served a 13-month sentence in the United States on charges of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution. In July 2019, he was arrested again, this time on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring that lured underage girls to his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties.Later that month, Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years behind bars upon conviction, committed suicide in his prison cell during his pretrial detention in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Terranian The 1st Is anyone really surprised? 0

Greyfox I think Mandlesohn is homosexual. That could add a whole new dimension to the case 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

world, jeffrey epstein