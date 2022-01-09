Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/never-before-seen-photo-shows-ex-top-adviser-to-tony-blair-partying-with-jeffrey-epstein-1092126340.html
Never-Before-Seen PHOTO Shows Ex-Top Adviser to Tony Blair Partying With Jeffrey Epstein
Never-Before-Seen PHOTO Shows Ex-Top Adviser to Tony Blair Partying With Jeffrey Epstein
A never-before-seen photograph has been released by The Sun, showing Lord Peter Mandelson, a former Labour Cabinet minister
2022-01-09T07:44+0000
2022-01-09T07:44+0000
world
jeffrey epstein
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083211563_0:56:3000:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_fe82d261fca2a1e7e12db495d37887dc.jpg
A never-before-seen photograph has been released by The Sun, showing Lord Peter Mandelson, a former Labour Cabinet minister and a leading adviser to ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair, pictured with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein after he had been charged with sex crimes.The photo was supposedly taken inside Epstein's apartment in Paris's Avenue Foch in August 2006.Epstein is seen blowing out the candles on what appears to be a birthday cake while Mandelson is sitting next to him.According to reports, Mandelson was introduced to the late sex trafficker by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's ex-girlfriend and accomplice, who was found guilty in December on five charges, including conspiracy to entice minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity, transporting a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor.Back then, Mandelson had stood down as an MP after resigning twice from the government, including over a financial sleaze probe.An acquaintance of Mandelson insisted in 2019 that he had met with Epstein on “no more than five or six occasions”.In 2005, Epstein served a 13-month sentence in the United States on charges of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution. In July 2019, he was arrested again, this time on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring that lured underage girls to his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties.Later that month, Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years behind bars upon conviction, committed suicide in his prison cell during his pretrial detention in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.
Is anyone really surprised?
0
I think Mandlesohn is homosexual. That could add a whole new dimension to the case
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083211563_525:0:3000:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_198d951fad10f0129dae057bfbe58cd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, jeffrey epstein

Never-Before-Seen PHOTO Shows Ex-Top Adviser to Tony Blair Partying With Jeffrey Epstein

07:44 GMT 09.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantBritain Election
Britain Election - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Subscribe
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring that lured underage girls to his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties.
A never-before-seen photograph has been released by The Sun, showing Lord Peter Mandelson, a former Labour Cabinet minister and a leading adviser to ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair, pictured with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein after he had been charged with sex crimes.
The photo was supposedly taken inside Epstein's apartment in Paris's Avenue Foch in August 2006.
Epstein is seen blowing out the candles on what appears to be a birthday cake while Mandelson is sitting next to him.
"This demonstrates how astonishingly close Peter Mandelson was to Jeffrey Epstein, even as his crimes were being exposed. Peter undoubtedly has questions to answer over this. It also shines a light on the cosy relationship Jeffrey, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and Peter shared during this period," a source told The Sun.
According to reports, Mandelson was introduced to the late sex trafficker by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's ex-girlfriend and accomplice, who was found guilty in December on five charges, including conspiracy to entice minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity, transporting a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor.
Back then, Mandelson had stood down as an MP after resigning twice from the government, including over a financial sleaze probe.
An acquaintance of Mandelson insisted in 2019 that he had met with Epstein on “no more than five or six occasions”.
“Peter only knows him because of a friendship with Ghislaine, who he met in the 1980s and has known ever since.”
In 2005, Epstein served a 13-month sentence in the United States on charges of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution. In July 2019, he was arrested again, this time on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring that lured underage girls to his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties.
Later that month, Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years behind bars upon conviction, committed suicide in his prison cell during his pretrial detention in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.
500000
Discuss
Popular comments
Is anyone really surprised?
Terranian The 1st
9 January, 10:58 GMT
000000
I think Mandlesohn is homosexual. That could add a whole new dimension to the case
Greyfox
9 January, 11:03 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:50 GMTAnti-Vax Protesters Vow to 'Piss Off' Macron After French Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 'Vaccine Pass'
08:37 GMT'He Only Patted Me With Love', Indian Politician Says After Video of Farmer Slapping Him Goes Viral
08:33 GMTDominicans Arrest Businessman Suspected of Haiti President's Murder, Reports Say
08:32 GMTNovak Djokovic's Demand for Personal Chef, Apartment With Tennis Court in Australia Denied
08:29 GMTAs Tensions in West Bank Continue to Brew, Activist Says It's a Ticking Time Bomb
08:16 GMTMan in India Booked for Allegedly Taking 11 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
07:57 GMTMastermind of 'Sulli Deals' App Listing Muslim Women for Auction Arrested in India
07:44 GMTNever-Before-Seen PHOTO Shows Ex-Top Adviser to Tony Blair Partying With Jeffrey Epstein
07:29 GMTBoris Johnson Accused of Attending 'BYOB' Booze Up Garden Party at No10 During COVID 2020 Lockdown
06:35 GMTRussia Will Not Bow to US Pressure or Make Any Concessions, Deputy FM Says Ahead of Geneva Meeting
06:26 GMTPrince Andrew's Legal & PR Costs Reportedly Skyrocket to Nearly $3 Million in Sexual Assault Case
06:20 GMTMan Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video
05:52 GMTOne-in-Four Britons Break 'No Booze' New Year's Resolution in First Week of 2022
05:31 GMTKnighthood for Tony Blair 'Outrageous', Says Mother of One of First UK Soldiers Killed in Iraq War
05:19 GMTHundreds of Austin, Texas Sex Offenders Left Without Police Supervision Because of Defunding
04:43 GMTLive Updates: Kazakh Military Reportedly at All Checkpoints to Stop Militants Fleeing Almaty
04:25 GMTPlayboy Mansion's Parties Had So Much Cocaine That 'Tiny Poodle' Became Addicted, Report Says
03:50 GMTAround 300 People Attempting to Cross Kazakh Border Detained
03:15 GMTMajor Cliff Wall Collapse on Brazilian Lake Reportedly Kills at Least Six, Over 30 Injured - Videos
03:13 GMTUS Penning ‘Punishing’ Sanctions Against Russia in Case of 'Invasion’ of Ukraine - Report