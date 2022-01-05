https://sputniknews.com/20220105/sex-trafficker-ghislaine-maxwells-lawyers-call-for-retrial-due-to-juror-problem-1092048646.html

Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Call for Retrial Due to Juror Problem

The legal team representing Ghislaine Maxwell called for a new trial after information emerged about a potential problem with a member of the jury that convicted her on charges of sex trafficking in late December.

“I write in response to the government’s letter of this morning requesting a hearing to consider a Juror’s statements to various media sources that the Juror was a victim of sexual assault. The government’s request for a hearing is premature because based on undisputed, publicly available information, the Court can and should order a new trial without any evidentiary hearing,” the document filed by Maxwell’s lawyers said on Wednesday.The government became aware that a juror involved in Maxwell’s case was a victim of sexual abuse, a question raised on the prospective juror questionnaire, US Attorney Damian Williams said in a court filing on Wednesday. The government believes that the court should conduct an inquiry into the matter, Williams added.Maxwell's lawyers said in the filing that it is clear based on the remarks of the juror and other facts that a new trial is required. If the court disagrees, then she requests that a hearing be scheduled sooner than one month from now, the lawyers said.Maxwell - an acquaintance and accomplice to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein - was found guilty in December on five charges, including conspiracy to entice minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity, transporting a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor.

