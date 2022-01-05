Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/sex-trafficker-ghislaine-maxwells-lawyers-call-for-retrial-due-to-juror-problem-1092048646.html
Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Call for Retrial Due to Juror Problem
Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Call for Retrial Due to Juror Problem
The legal team representing Ghislaine Maxwell called for a new trial after information emerged about a potential problem with a member of the jury that convicted her on charges of sex trafficking in late December.
2022-01-05T22:18+0000
2022-01-05T22:18+0000
ghislaine maxwell
sex abuse
us
court
jeffrey epstein
trial
lawyers
sex trafficking ring
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091614920_0:44:2731:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_37fdd4534bdb79f021e85bba7b654a82.jpg
“I write in response to the government’s letter of this morning requesting a hearing to consider a Juror’s statements to various media sources that the Juror was a victim of sexual assault. The government’s request for a hearing is premature because based on undisputed, publicly available information, the Court can and should order a new trial without any evidentiary hearing,” the document filed by Maxwell’s lawyers said on Wednesday.The government became aware that a juror involved in Maxwell’s case was a victim of sexual abuse, a question raised on the prospective juror questionnaire, US Attorney Damian Williams said in a court filing on Wednesday. The government believes that the court should conduct an inquiry into the matter, Williams added.Maxwell's lawyers said in the filing that it is clear based on the remarks of the juror and other facts that a new trial is required. If the court disagrees, then she requests that a hearing be scheduled sooner than one month from now, the lawyers said.Maxwell - an acquaintance and accomplice to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein - was found guilty in December on five charges, including conspiracy to entice minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity, transporting a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091614920_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_176a9f235f46ef537e015728ed4a4474.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ghislaine maxwell, sex abuse, us, court, jeffrey epstein, trial, lawyers, sex trafficking ring

Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Call for Retrial Due to Juror Problem

22:18 GMT 05.01.2022
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGGhislaine Maxwell watches as witness Eva Andersson is questioned by defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca during the trial of Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2021.
Ghislaine Maxwell watches as witness Eva Andersson is questioned by defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca during the trial of Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The legal team representing Ghislaine Maxwell called for a new trial after information emerged about a potential problem with a member of the jury that convicted her on charges of sex trafficking in late December, according to US court filings.
“I write in response to the government’s letter of this morning requesting a hearing to consider a Juror’s statements to various media sources that the Juror was a victim of sexual assault. The government’s request for a hearing is premature because based on undisputed, publicly available information, the Court can and should order a new trial without any evidentiary hearing,” the document filed by Maxwell’s lawyers said on Wednesday.
The government became aware that a juror involved in Maxwell’s case was a victim of sexual abuse, a question raised on the prospective juror questionnaire, US Attorney Damian Williams said in a court filing on Wednesday. The government believes that the court should conduct an inquiry into the matter, Williams added.
Maxwell's lawyers said in the filing that it is clear based on the remarks of the juror and other facts that a new trial is required. If the court disagrees, then she requests that a hearing be scheduled sooner than one month from now, the lawyers said.
Maxwell - an acquaintance and accomplice to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein - was found guilty in December on five charges, including conspiracy to entice minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity, transporting a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor.
210002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:25 GMTJewish Groups Defend J.K. Rowling Over ’Anti-Semitic’ Goblin Accusations
22:50 GMTIsraeli Army Tanks Shell Syrian Province of Quneitra - Reports
22:34 GMTFed Mulls Faster US Rate Hikes as Inflation Soars, December Meeting Minutes Show
22:19 GMTUS Attorney General Vows to Hold All Capitol Riot Perpetrators at Any Level Accountable
22:18 GMTSex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Call for Retrial Due to Juror Problem
22:06 GMTRoscosmos Head Says Baikonur Cosmodrome's Security Strengthened Amid Rallies in Kazakhstan
22:03 GMTWednesday's DPRK Launch Was Second Test of Hwasong-8 Hypersonic Missile, Ruling Workers Party Says
22:03 GMTUS Security Agencies Boost Deployments & Surveillance Ahead of Capitol Riot Anniversary
22:01 GMTAustin, Blinken to Testify Before Private Senate Panel About Afghanistan Pullout Disaster
21:48 GMTAustralia Cancels World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's Visa, Intends to Deport Him Thursday
21:17 GMTSemiconductors Supply Shortage to Further Car Prices Hike Amid Inflation in US - Report
21:05 GMTNew LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game
20:37 GMTWorld’s First ‘Flurona’ Flu-COVID Case Detected in Israel
20:33 GMTCSTO to Deploy Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan as Fighting Reportedly Starts in Almaty - Videos
20:06 GMTTexas Realtor Who Flew Private Jet to Storm Capitol Compares Backlash to ’Jews in Germany’
19:48 GMTJapan Reportedly Plans to Bolster Its Defences With Railguns Capable of Downing Hypersonic Missiles
18:49 GMTWATCH: Webb Space Telescope, Hubble's Replacement, Unpacks Massive Tripod Holding Second Mirror
18:30 GMTBiden Will Say in Speech Trump Has 'Singular Responsibility' for January 6 Events
18:29 GMTMysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Leftovers From Planet's Formation, Scientists Say
18:21 GMTRussian Space Company Develops Method for Effective Transfer of Solar Energy to Any Spot on Earth