Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Find Third Juror Who 'Lied,' Bolsters Odds of Retrial – Media
Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Find Third Juror Who 'Lied,' Bolsters Odds of Retrial – Media
09.01.2022
Lawyers representing Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, have possibly discovered yet another juror involved in their client's trial who supposedly lied on their application about being abused, The Mail on Sunday reports.This development comes as two other jurors admitted to using their experience as victims of sexual abuse to sway the jury during Maxwell's recent trial.According to the newspaper, their source told them that Maxwell's lawyers "feel confident a third juror lied on their jury application."Earlier, one of the jurors identified as Scotty David, told media that he spoke to other jurors about his experience of sexual abuse while they were deciding the verdict.He also said he couldn’t remember if he revealed this information about his past in the pre-trial questionnaire, with the newspaper noting that the man could face jail if it turns out that he intentionally lied.Another unidentified juror also told The New York Times that they revealed to the jury that they experienced sexual abuse, which “appeared to help shape the jury’s discussions."These revelations increase the likelihood of Maxwell getting a retrial, as her legal team continues to insist on their client's innocence.Maxwell was arrested in the United States in July 2020 and stood trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Epstein.She was found guilty on five of the six sex-trafficking counts she faced, with the verdict being announced by the court shortly before the end of 2021.Her former associate, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in 2019 in his prison cell in New York City where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking of minors.
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
17:06 GMT 09.01.2022
Andrei Dergalin
Lawyers representing Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, have possibly discovered yet another juror involved in their client's trial who supposedly lied on their application about being abused, The Mail on Sunday reports.
This development comes as two other jurors admitted to using their experience as victims of sexual abuse to sway the jury during Maxwell's recent trial.
According to the newspaper, their source told them that Maxwell's lawyers "feel confident a third juror lied on their jury application."
"There are also questions over a fourth juror, so this thing is up in the air," the source added.
Earlier, one of the jurors identified as Scotty David, told media that he spoke to other jurors about his experience of sexual abuse while they were deciding the verdict.
He also said he couldn’t remember if he revealed this information about his past in the pre-trial questionnaire, with the newspaper noting that the man could face jail if it turns out that he intentionally lied.
Another unidentified juror also told The New York Times that they revealed to the jury that they experienced sexual abuse, which “appeared to help shape the jury’s discussions."
These revelations increase the likelihood of Maxwell getting a retrial, as her legal team continues to insist on their client's innocence.
Maxwell was arrested in the United States in July 2020 and stood trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Epstein.
She was found guilty on five of the six sex-trafficking counts she faced, with the verdict being announced by the court shortly before the end of 2021.
Her former associate, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in 2019 in his prison cell in New York City where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking of minors.
