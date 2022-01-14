https://sputniknews.com/20220114/looking-forward-to-getting-back-on-the-pitch-lionel-messi-breaks-silence-on-his-covid-19-recovery-1092253240.html
Former Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has opened up about his COVID-19 ordeal, revealing that it took him longer than usual to recover from the highly infectious disease.Messi, however, claimed that he is almost fully recovered and has already started training in the French capital."I've been training in the past few days to reach 100 percent. There are big challenges this year and I hope we can all see each other again soon. Thanks to you all!," he added.Messi got the virus while on vacation in his native country of Argentina during the Christmas holiday. Subsequently, he went into isolation at a facility in Funes near Rosario.The Copa America winner tested positive on 28 December and his present employers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) only confirmed it on 2 January.Despite Messi's recovery, Ligue 1 leaders PSG are unlikely to field him in their battle against Brent on Saturday.
'Looking Forward to Getting Back on the Pitch': Lionel Messi Breaks Silence on His COVID-19 Recovery
Some of the biggest sporting names have been infected by COVID-19. Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and PSG forward Lionel Messi proved no exception and has fallen foul of the deadly virus: the Argentine tested positive after Christmas. But he's already on his way to recovery.
