Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Protesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/lionel-messi-still-has-chance-to-win-fifa-mens-player-award-1092118277.html
Lionel Messi Still Has Chance to Win FIFA Men's Player Award
Lionel Messi Still Has Chance to Win FIFA Men's Player Award
The 34-year-old recently won the 2021 Ballon d'Or and became the first player to be awarded football's most prestigious individual honour for a seventh time. However, when it comes to the FIFA award, the Argentine has only won it once - in 2019.
2022-01-08T15:42+0000
2022-01-08T15:42+0000
sport
robert lewandowski
mohammed salah
lionel messi
cristiano ronaldo
award
fifa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1e/1083749945_0:0:2811:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_ea7d9f4c960ae66a96280d107509ff5e.jpg
Lionel Messi is having his worst football season – 6 goals and 5 assists – but he still has a chance to win The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award because of how the candidates are rated.FIFA said the athletes selected by the organisation for the 2021 prize – Mohammed Salah (Liverpool), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), and Messi – would be assessed for their respective achievements during the period from 8 October 2020 to 7 October 2021.During that period Lionel Messi scored 43 goals and made 17 assists, won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona, and the Copa America with Argentina.Robert Lewandowski scored 48 goals and made 9 assists during that period and won both the Bundesliga and DFL Supercup with Bayern, while Liverpool's Mo Salah scored 31 goals and made 6 assists, but didn't win any trophies with the club. The Egyptian, however, won a plethora of individual awards, including Golden Foot, IFFHS CAF Men's Team of The Year, and FSA Player of the Year.The winner will be selected by a panel consisting of former players, current and foreign captains, and journalists. The winner will be announced on 17 January.Over the course of the award's brief history, Messi has been crowned only once, in 2019. His sports nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo won it two times (2016 and 2017). In 2018, it went to Real Madrid midfielder Luca Modric, while Robert Lewandowski was pronounced the winner in 2020.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1e/1083749945_0:0:2627:1970_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2d0c56d4f7a6d7cfe0b97cd3959b34.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, robert lewandowski, mohammed salah, lionel messi, cristiano ronaldo, award, fifa

Lionel Messi Still Has Chance to Win FIFA Men's Player Award

15:42 GMT 08.01.2022
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERSoccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - August 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - August 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
The 34-year-old recently won the 2021 Ballon d'Or and became the first player to be awarded football's most prestigious individual honour for a seventh time. However, when it comes to the FIFA award, the Argentine has only won it once – in 2019.
Lionel Messi is having his worst football season – 6 goals and 5 assists – but he still has a chance to win The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award because of how the candidates are rated.

FIFA said the athletes selected by the organisation for the 2021 prize – Mohammed Salah (Liverpool), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), and Messi – would be assessed for their respective achievements during the period from 8 October 2020 to 7 October 2021.

During that period Lionel Messi scored 43 goals and made 17 assists, won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona, and the Copa America with Argentina.
Robert Lewandowski scored 48 goals and made 9 assists during that period and won both the Bundesliga and DFL Supercup with Bayern, while Liverpool's Mo Salah scored 31 goals and made 6 assists, but didn't win any trophies with the club. The Egyptian, however, won a plethora of individual awards, including Golden Foot, IFFHS CAF Men's Team of The Year, and FSA Player of the Year.

The winner will be selected by a panel consisting of former players, current and foreign captains, and journalists. The winner will be announced on 17 January.

Over the course of the award's brief history, Messi has been crowned only once, in 2019. His sports nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo won it two times (2016 and 2017). In 2018, it went to Real Madrid midfielder Luca Modric, while Robert Lewandowski was pronounced the winner in 2020.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:47 GMTTehran Condemns WSJ Op-Ed Advising Biden on Striking Iranian Nuclear Facilities
15:42 GMTLionel Messi Still Has Chance to Win FIFA Men's Player Award
15:25 GMTChip in, Ma! Queen Could Be Asked to Fund Prince Andrew's Settlement With Accuser, Media Says
14:59 GMTFully Vaccinated Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Tests Positive for COVID-19
14:44 GMTJames Webb Space Telescope Finishes Unfolding
14:39 GMTThousands of North Koreans Assemble for Rally to Back Kim Jong-un's Plans for Upgrading Military
14:14 GMTProtesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass
13:54 GMTBandits in Kazakhstan Prepared for Mass Rallies, Had Foreign Backing, CIS Executive Committee Says
13:47 GMTPeople in Beirut Rallying Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:40 GMTRT Freelance Reporter Detained in Almaty
13:27 GMT'Gender Unicorn': University Students in Western Carolina Fume Over Mandatory 'Woke' Training
13:16 GMTMark Meadows Asks Supreme Court for 'Prompt' Move on Trump's Lawsuit Against House 6 Jan. Panel
12:51 GMTVideo of 'Birds Aren't Real' Conspiracy Theory Creator 'Vomiting' During Live Interview Goes Viral
12:41 GMTCapitol Riot Panel Allegedly Probing Trump Over Conspiracy to Derail Certification of 2020 Election
12:29 GMTTennis Australia Boss Speaks For First Time on Novak Djokovic Scandal as Tensions Escalate
12:25 GMTIran Sanctions 51 Americans, Including Top Military Brass, in Response to Soleimani's Killing
12:00 GMTAnti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
11:47 GMTKremlin: Lukashenko and Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon
11:36 GMTUK PM's Ethics Adviser Pressed to Reopen Probe Into Boris Johnson’s Flat Refurbishment
11:24 GMTChannel Migrants Reportedly Staying at UK Taxpayer-Funded Hotels Worth $169 a Night