https://sputniknews.com/20220105/paris-saint-germain-talisman-lionel-messi-tests-negative-for-covid-19-flies-back-to-france-1092037342.html

Paris Saint-Germain Talisman Lionel Messi Tests Negative for COVID-19, Flies Back to France

Paris Saint-Germain Talisman Lionel Messi Tests Negative for COVID-19, Flies Back to France

Football legend Lionel Messi was on a rollercoaster ride in 2021. While he ended his long wait for an international title by capturing the Copa America title... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-05T13:46+0000

2022-01-05T13:46+0000

2022-01-05T13:46+0000

football

football

sport

barcelona

lionel messi

sputnik

sport

sport

psg

paris saint-germain (psg)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090821428_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dff5c93b01ca2c148e55184c46c06c0.jpg

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has flown back to Paris after recovering from COVID-19, Argentine media reported on Wednesday.The Copa America winner tested positive for the highly infectious virus while on vacation in his home country of Argentina during the festive season. Subsequently, he went into isolation in his native town of Rosario.While Messi had tested positive on 28 December, his current employers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) only confirmed it on 2 January.On Tuesday, his result came out negative and immediately after Messi, his wife and their children left their isolation facility situated in Funes Hills in his native town of Rosario.Hours later, Messi was seen boarding a private plane at Rosario airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.As Messi was in isolation for more than a week, PSG's medical team would assess his fitness before giving him a go ahead to train at the club's training facility in the French capital.PSG will square-off against Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday, but chances of Messi featuring in the game are miniscule.Mauricio Pochettino is not known for taking any chances whatsoever regarding the fitness of his players, and when that player is Messi, the PSG boss would not risk an injury with half the season still remaining.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, sputnik, sport, sport, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, football team, footballer, football legend, football star, lionel messi, corona, coronavirus, covid-19